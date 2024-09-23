(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI Chipset Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Chipset Type (CPU, GPU, FPGA, ASIC), By Application (Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Reinforcement Learning), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global generative AI chipset market size was estimated at USD 37.26 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 32.0% from 2024 to 2030

The market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for AI-powered applications across industries, coupled with the need for faster and more efficient AI processing capabilities. The growth of cloud and edge computing is fueling the requirement for AI acceleration in both data centers and edge devices.

Advancements in AI algorithms, which are becoming increasingly complex, necessitate more powerful hardware. The need for real-time processing in applications like autonomous vehicles and robotics, along with a focus on energy efficiency, further accelerates the demand for specialized AI chipsets designed to meet these evolving requirements.

The market is witnessing a shift towards specialized AI architectures, with companies developing custom chip designs optimized for specific AI workloads, including generative AI tasks. There's a growing focus on energy efficiency, as developers strive to create chips that can perform AI tasks with lower power consumption. Integration of AI accelerators into broader system-on-chip (SoC) designs is becoming more common. The market is also seeing increased competition between established players and innovative startups, each bringing unique approaches to AI chip design.

Advanced manufacturing processes are being leveraged to improve chip performance, while there's an increased emphasis on building security and privacy features directly into AI chipsets. The rise of domain-specific accelerators, designed for particular AI applications like natural language processing or computer vision, is becoming more prevalent. These trends collectively reflect the market's response to the growing sophistication and diversification of AI applications, particularly in the realm of generative AI.

Another notable trend is the use of AI in designing and optimizing chipsets, leading to more efficient hardware. The market is also seeing increased collaboration among chipset manufacturers, software developers, and AI researchers, fostering innovation and compatibility with modern AI frameworks. Regulatory and ethical considerations are influencing the development of secure and privacy-focused chipsets, while significant investments in R&D continue to drive innovation in next-generation AI chipsets.

Companies Featured



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Apple Inc.

Arm Holdings plc

Broadcom Inc.

Cerebras Systems

Google Inc.

Graphcore

Intel Corporation

Micron Technology, Inc.

Mythic AI

NVIDIA Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Xilinx Inc.

