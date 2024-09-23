Fijoya Selects The Tendo Marketplace To Offer Modular, Cost-Effective Employee Health Benefits

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Partnership Streamlines Employer Healthcare with Transparent Pricing and Seamless Access to a National Marketplace of High-Quality Providers

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tendo announced today a new partnership with Fijoya, a leading employee benefits platform. This collaboration combines Tendo's Marketplace with Fijoya's end-to-end modular solution, streamlining healthcare for providers and employees seeking care. The integration simplifies administration and delivers a value-focused solution for employers by combining quality, convenience, and affordability.



Fijoya's platform consolidates thousands of health and wellness benefits into a single, user-friendly solution. By incorporating Tendo's Care Connect Marketplace, Fijoya will enhance employee experiences with transparent, predictable pricing for healthcare services. Employees can now purchase and schedule care with all-in pricing, reducing the complexity of navigating healthcare.

“Joining forces with Tendo allows us to further streamline healthcare for employers,” said Sagi Polani, co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Fijoya.“Together, we're delivering transparent, cost-effective solutions that benefit employers and their workforces.”

The Tendo Care Connect Marketplace offers guaranteed, fully bundled rates, streamlining direct contracting for episodes of care. These pre-negotiated contracts provide employers with 20-40% savings on healthcare services, helping them reduce overall healthcare expenses while offering robust benefits options. Care Connect offers a broad range of services across hospitals, surgery centers, imaging, PT, and labs spanning 30+ specialties as a one stop shop.

“This partnership helps employers enhance their benefits by providing easy access to high-quality, convenient, and affordable healthcare in a simplified shoppable experience,” said Ben Maisano, SVP, Head of Strategy at Tendo.

About Tendo

Tendo, a software company recognized as one of Forbes America's Best Startup Employers for 2024, is reimagining what is possible in healthcare.

Founded by siblings Dan Goldsmith and Jennifer Goldsmith, the company works with leading health systems to deliver exceptional patient experiences, better clinical outcomes, and greater efficiency for patients, clinicians, and caregivers. Tendo's solutions bring continuity to healthcare's complex and disconnected landscape and insights to improve quality, health, and financial outcomes. With the recent acquisition of MDsave, Tendo is now able to offer patients a comprehensive platform to easily search, schedule, pay for, and manage healthcare services with transparent pricing. Learn more at and .

About Fijoya

Fijoya is an employee health benefits platform designed to free employers from vendor fatigue with a modular, end-to-end solution for cost-effective and attractive benefits. The platform consolidates thousands of health and wellness benefits into a single, easily-customizable platform, reducing the need for multiple vendor contracts. Fijoya provides flexibility and zero administration, offering both existing and new benefits through a plug-and-play solution. Employees can use their funds as they see fit, guided by an AI-based recommendation engine to browse and pay for personalized health and wellness benefits.

Media Inquiries

Carly Ray

Senior Director, Marketing

Tendo

Email: ...