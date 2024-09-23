INTRODUCING IKE’S LOVE: REWARDS WITH RIZZ

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) San Francisco, CA, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ready to turn up the charm with your favorite sandwich? Ike's Love & Sandwiches is excited to launch Ike's Love, a bold and playful rewards program designed to sweep you off your feet. At Ike's, we're all about dishing out love, and with Ike's Love, every connection makes our relationship even hotter.

Hearts for Your Cravings

Every order at Ike's earns Hearts-a sweet token of our affection for you. Like any spicy relationship, the more you flirt, the hotter the rewards. Start in the“Friend Zone,” flirt your way into the“Inner Circle,” and find true sandwich bliss when you level up to“Ike's Lovers.” And yes, love can be measured here-in delicious perks and treats. As you level up our relationship, you'll earn hearts faster and get more surprises. The more you indulge, the richer the rewards-because in this relationship, the more you nurture it, the more it grows.

Spin the Bottle for a Saucy Surprise

Every time you order online or instore, you'll Spin the Bottle! Everyone's a winner at Ike's! With one of four prizes, you might snag a flirtatious free drink, some seductive chips, a tempting $3 off your next embrace, or even a free combo to complement your next meal. Just like the most memorable flings, it's spontaneous, exciting, and always leaves you longing for more. Whatever the bottle lands on, you'll have four days to savor the prize on your next visit.

Ike Shehadeh, the mastermind and hopeless romantic behind Ike's, confesses, “There's nothing I love more than seeing people fall head over heels for me, I mean, my sandwiches. Ike's Love is about creating that spark in every interaction, in every bite, and letting that spark grow into a beautiful long-term relationship.”

The Big Easy Gets Dirty

To celebrate this new chapter in our love story, we're not just giving away any trip; we're sending one winner and their guest to the heart of New Orleans for the ultimate game day experience! Think of it as the perfect date night-complete with airfare for two, three nights in a hotel, tickets to the BIG GAME and of course, sandwiches with Ike himself. Ike will bring his iconic Dirty Sauce to keep things spicy. Update your app or join before November 15, and you could be the one taking Ike to the game.

To sign up for Ike's Love or to learn more about our tempting offerings, visit ikessandwich.com or flirt with us on social media at @ikessandwiches .

About Ike's Love & Sandwiches

If you've never been to Ike's Love & Sandwiches before, there really is no comparison. Ike's is about love first, then sandwiches, which is why they take extra special care to make sure there are great options for every kind of eater. No other restaurant in the world has more kick-ass options and endless combinations for meat lovers, vegetarian, vegan, halal, and gluten-free. Dutch Crunch bread paired with Ike's exclusive“Dirty Sauce,” a creamy garlic aioli toasted right into the bread, is a transcendent experience that will electrify your tastebuds. Ike's Love & Sandwiches has been voted the best sandwiches in the world (by Ike's mom). Start your love affair with Ike's and earn rewards today at . Help Ike's share the love and sandwiches on Instagram , Facebook and TikTok .

