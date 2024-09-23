Community Financial System Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SYRACUSE, N.Y., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community System, (NYSE: CBU) invites you to participate in a call to discuss the Company's financial and operating performance during its third quarter ended September 30, 2024.



Event: Conference Call – Third Quarter 2024 When: Tuesday, October 22, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time How: By conference call or from a simultaneous web cast Access: Conference Call Dial-In: 1-833-630-0464

1-412-317-1809 – Outside the U.S. & Canada

Webcast:

Dimitar Karaivanov, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Joseph E. Sutaris, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will provide an overview of third quarter 2024 results. The management presentation is typically approximately 15 minutes, followed by investor questions and discussion.

The company's results for the quarter will be released before the market opens on October 22, 2024, and will also be available in the 'News & Presentations' section of the company's website at .

The call will also be archived on the company's website for one year and can be accessed at any time and at no cost during this period.

About Community Financial System, Inc.

Community Financial System, Inc. is a diversified financial services company that is focused on four main business lines – banking, employee benefit services, insurance services and wealth management services. Its banking subsidiary, Community Bank, N.A., is among the country's 100 largest banking institutions with over $15 billion in assets and operates approximately 200 customer facilities across Upstate New York, Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts. The Company's Benefit Plans Administrative Services, Inc. subsidiary is a leading provider of employee benefits administration, trust services, collective investment fund administration, and actuarial consulting services to customers on a national scale. The Company's OneGroup NY, Inc. subsidiary is a top 66 U.S. insurance agency. The Company also offers comprehensive financial planning, trust administration and wealth management services through its Wealth Management operating unit. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Company's stock trades under the symbol CBU. For more information about the Company visit or .

For further information contact:

Joseph Sutaris,

E.V.P. and Chief Financial Officer

(315) 445-7396