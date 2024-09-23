Crunch Fitness Founder And Industry Visionary Doug Levine Joins Pete Moore For The Debut Of The HALO Talks Live Podcast

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Doug Levine-Crunch Founder

Hosted at Sid's Gym in New York City, Presented by the Xpriential.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Doug Levine, trailblazing visionary, maverick, and founder of Crunch Fitness, will give an exclusive live interview at Sid's Gym on October 17th at 6 p.m. This is a unique chance to hear from one of the industry's most influential pioneers.

Moderated by Pete Moore, founder of Integrity Square and HALO Talks (Health, Active Lifestyle, Outdoors), the live podcast event is an intimate opportunity for fitness professionals, facility operators, fitness employees and enthusiasts, and entrepreneurs to ask questions and get answers from one of the most influential and successful figures in the space.

Doug revolutionized the fitness world in 1989 when he founded Crunch in New York City's Greenwich Village. His goal was to create an experience that blended fun, inclusivity, and unconventional workouts. Under his leadership, Crunch pioneered never-before-seen group exercise classes like pole dancing, "Abs, Thighs, and Gossip," and even drag queen–led fitness classes, pushing the boundaries of the traditional gym concept and fostering a sense of community at Crunch that simply didn't exist elsewhere.

Levine originally coined the tagline“No Judgments,” and everything from the edgier staff, to its highly regarded group exercise program, to the industrial look and feel of the facility reflected Doug's willingness to shake up what was then a fairly staid industry. Crunch has grown from that single West Village boutique studio to a now-global franchise with more than 400 locations in the U.S. and internationally. Crunch is currently #29 on Entrepreneur's annual Franchise 500 list, jumping 10 spots from last year.

Interviewing Levine is Pete Moore, Managing Partner of Integrity Square-one of the leading M&A firms in the HALO sector-and host of the highly regarded B2B HALO Talks podcast, which has featured more than 500 fitness entrepreneurs, leaders, financial executives, and investors. This rare event will attract a diverse audience eager to learn about Levine's entrepreneurial journey, from his early days building Crunch into a household name to his recent ventures in adaptive reuse real estate projects across Miami and beyond. Attendees will also gain insights into the future of fitness, the role of technology in the industry, and the importance of fostering community and innovation in the wellness space.

This is a must-attend for those looking to gain inspiration from one of fitness' greatest disruptors. For those unable to attend live, the event will be livestreamed and available for replay via Sid's Gym's YouTube channel .

###

About Doug Levine

Doug Levine is the founder of Crunch Fitness, a trailblazing gym chain known for its innovative group classes and inclusive atmosphere. After selling Crunch in 2001 for $95 million, Levine has continued his entrepreneurial endeavors, notably with Frida Baby and Big Move Properties in South Florida.

About Pete Moore

Pete Moore is the founder of Integrity Square, one of the leading M&A firms in the HALO space, with a 14-year history. He also hosts the HALO Talks podcast, the leading B2B voice in the sector, with more than 500 interviews already conducted.

About the Xpriential

The Xpriential, the first product manufactured by XPRNC, Inc., is a revolutionary treadmill that creates an augmented-reality experience for the runner, hiker, or walker. Pivoting at its platform's center, the device offers a fully immersive experience as it precisely replicates the uphills and downhills that the exerciser sees on an 85” TV screen. Listen to Sid's HALO Talks here.

About Sid's Gym

Sid's Gym is the only fitness facility in the country currently possessing eight cutting-edge and patented Xpriential treadmills. Sid's Gym was co-founded by Ethan Blauner, a popular boutique fitness instructor and multisport athlete, and Roger Harvey, a longtime veteran of the fitness industry, including a 13-year tenure as the first Chief Operating Officer for Crunch Fitness. The gym is named for Ethan's father, the late Sidney Blauner, and follows his mission to be kind, helpful, and inspired, and to learn something new each day. This is the Sid's Gym way.

