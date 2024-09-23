Shokz Named Official Headphone Partner Of The Bank Of America Chicago Marathon

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Elevating the Race Experience for Runners

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shokz , the global leader in open-ear bone conduction headphone technology, is excited to announce its partnership as the Official Headphone Partner of the 2024 of America Chicago Marathon. This partnership brings Shokz's innovative, open-ear to one of the world's most prestigious marathons, helping runners stay connected to the rhythm of the race while ensuring situational awareness.

Shokz will serve as the Official Headphone Partner of the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

Continue Reading

"We're thrilled to partner with the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, one of the most iconic races in the world," said Head of North America, Vincent Xiong at Shokz. "At Shokz, we believe that runners shouldn't have to choose between enjoying their favorite audio and staying aware of their surroundings. With our open-ear technology, participants can listen to their music, podcasts, or race-day playlists while still taking in the sounds of the race and the energy of Chicago's streets."

Shokz delivers premium sound through the cheekbones, leaving the ears open to ambient sounds like cheering crowds, traffic, and race announcements-an essential feature for runners navigating urban environments.

As the Official Headphone Partner, Shokz will have a significant presence at the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon. Runners will have the opportunity to test Shokz headphones at the Abbott Health & Fitness Expo, home to Packet Pick-up for Bank of America Chicago Marathon participants, and experience the unique combination of comfort, sound quality, and safety firsthand. Runners can find more special activities provided by Shokz during the marathon weekend, including giveaways through Shokz official website , product demonstrations, and a Shokz photo booth at the 27th Mile Post-Race Party.

To help runners prepare for the race, Shokz will also host a 3-mile Shakeout Run on Thursday, October 10th. Beginning at 6:00 PM from Fleet Feet Old Town and along the beautiful view of Lake Michigan, participants can try on

Shokz's latest headphones during the run. They also have the opportunity to win a variety of Shokz headphones and other Shokz merch by collecting 4 unique stickers along the route.

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon will take place on Sunday, October 13th, 2024, attracting 50,000 runners from around the globe, each seeking to conquer the flat, fast course that winds through the heart of the city. Shokz's partnership will help runners take on the course by providing them with a technology that promotes both safety and performance.

About Shokz

Shokz is dedicated to advancing bone conduction technology and creating open-ear audio products that enhance the lives of users. With a focus on innovation, quality, and user experience, Shokz continues to lead the market, providing cutting-edge solutions for sports enthusiasts and beyond. Learn more about the brand that inspires users to #beopen at .

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE SHOKZ

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED