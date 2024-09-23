Parents Suing Conroe Daycare Center Allege Negligent Treatment Of 2-Year-Old Daughter

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





Concerned parents have filed a daycare negligence lawsuit against Kids R Kids Conroe, claiming their 2-year-old daughter (pictured with big sister) sustained severe bruising during the two months she attended the center. Texas daycare and childcare injury lawyers at The Button Law Firm represent the family in this lawsuit.

Daycare and childcare injury lawyers at The Button Law Firm aim to hold Kids R Kids Conroe accountable for caregiver misconduct and child endangerment

CONROE, Texas, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Concerned parents have filed a daycare negligence lawsuit against Kids R Kids

Conroe, claiming their 2-year-old daughter sustained severe bruising during the two months she attended the center. The complaint alleges caregivers at the facility roughly handled the toddler, lifting her by pulling her arms and legs and pushing her onto a nap mat.

Parents Morgan Font and Tony Davis first noticed scratches on their daughter's face, back, and arms and small bruises on her legs last October. At the time, they attributed the injuries to the toddler still mastering her walking skills. The parents say they began questioning the injuries a month later when their daughter came home with up to four small bruises in a row on her leg. However, the complaint states the full extent of the abuse suffered by the toddler at Kids R Kids Conroe came to light during a separate investigation into accusations of neglect and misconduct by caregivers at the daycare center. That investigation, conducted by the Texas Health and Human Services and the Department of Family Protective Services, revealed that when caregivers at Kids R Kids Conroe became frustrated, they would break Texas childcare laws by roughly handling and bruising children and using harsh and cruel discipline tactics during naptime, per the suit. Evidence from the investigation showed the toddler experienced the same treatment when she did not want to nap.

"We were shocked when the state agencies shared their findings about the horrific care our daughter received at Kids R Kids Conroe," says Font, the toddler's mother. "We trusted them with our daughter and never imagined they would break that trust so cruelly."

Multiple criminal charges against caregivers at Kids R Kids Conroe are currently pending. The daycare center also received 37 citations from the state from April 2021 through October 2023. Following the incident involving Font and Davis' daughter, the daycare center was cited six additional times for safety failures.

"No parent should have to discover that their child's safety at a daycare center was only an illusion," says Texas daycare and childcare injury lawyer Russell Button, who represents Font and Davis in this suit. "We are committed to seeking justice for our clients' innocent toddler and holding Kids R Kids Conroe fully accountable for failing this family."

The case is Morgan Font and Tony Davis, Individually and as next friends and parents of N.D., a minor child, vs. Parkekh's Kids R Kids of Conroe, LLC d/b/a Kids R Kids of Conroe; RJR Kids, LLC d/b/a Kids R Kids of Conroe and d/b/a Kids "R" Kids #20; and Kids R Kids Conroe, LLC, Cause No. 24-09-14422 in the 457th Judicial District Court. A copy of the complaint can be accessed here .



About The Button Law Firm

The Button Law Firm (buttonlawfirm) is a Texas-based personal injury law firm that advocates for children and their families in meaningful litigation to make local communities safer. The firm focuses on daycare and childcare injuries such as abuse and neglect cases, bottle warmer burns, traumatic brain injuries, and catastrophic injuries. With offices in Dallas, Houston, and Midland, The Button Law Firm helps families move forward across the Lone Star State.

