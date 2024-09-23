Heavy Construction Equipment Industry Report 2024-2030: Machinery, Application, Propulsion, Power Output, Engine Capacity Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Heavy construction Equipment market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Machinery, By Application, By Propulsion, By Power Output, By Engine Capacity, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Heavy Construction Equipment Market Growth & Trends
The global heavy construction equipment market size is expected to reach USD 289.3 billion in 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2030. Increased investment in infrastructure has been a major factor driving market growth.
Rise in infrastructural development around the world is the key catalyst that will propel market growth over the forecast period. Infrastructural development results in increased construction activities, which eventually creates a demand for heavy duty construction equipment. Developed infrastructure boosts economic growth by assisting cross-border trade and industrial growth.
Private financing is a key way to fund infrastructural development plans. For instance, infrastructure development in India has witnessed increased participation of private players in recent years. Moreover, the Indian government has increased its budget for infrastructural development.
Heavy construction equipment market is likely to witness high demand due to various government initiatives to expand airports globally. As of January 2015, global investments for construction of airports was nearly USD 540.0 billion. For instance, news reports suggest that the total number of passengers traveling via Mumbai (India) airport has tripled in the last decade. To overcome this, the Indian government has approved an investment of USD 2 billion for the construction of the Navi Mumbai airport, which will help distribute domestic and international passengers. Development plans such as these are sure to give the global market a major boost.
Heavy Construction Equipment Market Report Highlights
Earth moving machinery is expected to experience the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. This can be attributed to rise in investments to develop airports across the globe Asia Pacific heavy construction equipment market is anticipated to witness the fastest growth from 2024 to 2030. This can be attributed to growth of construction activities in countries such as India, Malaysia, and China
Companies Featured
Caterpillar Komatsu Ltd. AB Volvo Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. Deere & Company. CNH Industrial N.V. LIEBHERR Kobelco Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. SANY XCMG GROUP
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 100
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $204.41 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $289.3 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 5.2%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope
1.2. Market Definitions
1.3. Research Methodology
1.4. Research Scope and Assumptions
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Heavy Construction Equipment Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook
3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects (USD Billion)
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market Drivers Analysis
3.3.2. Market Restraints Analysis
3.3.3. Industry Opportunities
3.3.4. Industry Challenges
3.4. Heavy Construction Equipment Market Analysis Tools
3.4.1. Porter's Analysis
3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis
Chapter 4. Heavy Construction Equipment Market: Machinery Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Segment Dashboard
4.2. Heavy Construction Equipment Market: Machinery Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Billion)
4.3. Earthmoving Equipment
4.4. Material Handling Equipment
4.5. Heavy Construction Equipment
4.6. Others
Chapter 5. Heavy Construction Equipment Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Segment Dashboard
5.2. Heavy Construction Equipment Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Billion)
5.3. Excavation & Demolition
5.4. Heavy Lifting
5.5. Material Handling
5.6. Tunneling
5.7. Transportation
5.8. Recycling & Waste Management
Chapter 6. Heavy Construction Equipment Market: Propulsion Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Segment Dashboard
6.2. Heavy Construction Equipment Market: Propulsion Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Billion)
6.3. ICE
6.4. Electric
Chapter 7. Heavy Construction Equipment Market: Power Output Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Segment Dashboard
7.2. Heavy Construction Equipment Market: Power Output Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Billion)
7.3. < 100 HP
7.4. 101-200 HP
7.5. 201 - 400 HP
7.6. >400 HP
Chapter 8. Heavy Construction Equipment Market: Engine Capacity Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Segment Dashboard
8.2. Heavy Construction Equipment Market: Engine Capacity Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Billion)
8.3. < 5L
8.4. 5-10L
8.5. >10L
Chapter 9. Heavy Construction Equipment Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis
9.1. Segment Dashboard
9.2. Heavy Construction Equipment Market: End Use Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Billion)
9.3. Building & Construction
9.4. Forestry & Agriculture
9.5. Infrastructure
9.6. Mining
9.7. Others
Chapter 10. Heavy Construction Equipment Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
10.1. Heavy Construction Equipment Market Share, By Region, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)
Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants
11.2. Company Categorization
11.3. Company Heat Map Analysis
11.4. Company Profiles
11.4.1. Participant's Overview
11.4.2. Financial Performance
11.4.3. Product Benchmarking
11.4.4. Recent Developments/ Strategic Initiatives
