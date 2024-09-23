AVE ANNOUNCES 9TH ANNUAL RESIDENT APPRECIATION WEEK

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVE , the residential brand of Korman Communities, known for its national, award-winning portfolio of elevated apartments, proudly announces its 9th Annual Resident Appreciation Week, taking place from September 24-28. This year's theme, "The Art of Living Better," represents a blend of AVE's mission to inspire better living – and will feature The Frame by .

The Frame is a lifestyle TV that delivers brilliant 4K for your favorite movies and shows when it's on and transforms your space into your personal art gallery when it's off. With The Frame , you can display your own art, or access a vast collection of artworks via the Samsung Art Store. Collections are handpicked and curated from hundreds of renowned institutions – offering artwork from artists such as Jean-Michel Basquiat, Salvador Dali, and more. Samsung is also the only brand to deliver Pantone validation across its TV lineup, including ArtfulColor validation for The Frame .

The Frame is fully customizable to your space and décor – from the size you select, to its bezels, and the art you choose to display. As part of this year's appreciation week, AVE residents are treated to a week of experiences and select pricing on The Frame – offering a unique way to elevate your space.

AVE pioneered this tradition in 2015, celebrating its residents and reinforcing the brand's commitment to providing exceptional service.“This is our favorite week of the year because we get to take care of and spend time with our residents, which is what we're most passionate about!” said Lea Anne Welsh, President of AVE. "We're excited to collaborate with Samsung this year as they share our value in delivering products that meet and anticipate consumer needs and desires.”

AVE residents will receive exclusive promotions on select models of The Frame during Annual Resident Appreciation Week. One lucky AVE resident will win a 65" Class The Frame through a special sweepstakes.

Each AVE community hosts a unique week-long celebration of "The Art of Living Better." From "The Art of Wellness" featuring yoga flow, meditation, and sound bowl classes to "The Art of Dance" with salsa instruction to“The Art of Cinema” with Hollywood-inspired parties and outdoor movie nights, each event is tailored to engage residents and create a vibrant community atmosphere. While specific activities may vary, all are intentionally designed to explore the art of various subjects and foster a strong sense of community.

###

About AVE and Korman Communities

Korman Communities is a fully integrated, fifth-generation, 100-year-old real estate investment and property management company with nearly 40 properties across the United States and London. AVE specializes in elevated apartment living for discerning renters and individuals seeking a flexible living solution for business or personal lifestyle. AVE conveniently offers traditional unfurnished apartments along with fully furnished apartments with flexible lease options. Each community features a dedicated service team and unparalleled business, wellness, and entertainment amenities such as flex workspaces with gigabit Wi-Fi; resort pools; firepit lounges; 24-hour, state-of-the-art fitness centers; wellness classes; bike share; tranquility gardens; pet spas and parks; media theaters; and outdoor gaming and recreation. Ranked the No. 1 property management company in the U.S. based on renter satisfaction in 2023 and 2024, AVE provides comfort and seamless living for those who want to LIVE BETTERTM. .

Coming soon: AVE Paradise Valley (Arizona: Fall 2024); AVE Hamilton Green (White Plains, NY: Winter 2024-2025); AVE Santa Clara (California: Winter 2025); AVE Navy Yard (Philadelphia, PA: Summer 2025).

Attachment

The Frame by Samsung

CONTACT: Ashley Cerasaro AVE by Korman Communities (570) 956-0577 ... Jenna Koeble | Michelle Kelly Evins Communications (212) 688-8200 ...