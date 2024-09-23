Lavrov describes nuclear war talk 'inappropriate' amid Ukraine tensions

(MENAFN) Foreign Sergey Lavrov stated that Russia does not intend to initiate a nuclear war and deems it “inappropriate” for its warnings about escalating tensions in Ukraine to be interpreted as a desire to deploy atomic weapons.



Concerns over escalating tensions between Russia and have grown in recent weeks as Western nations discuss permitting Ukraine to carry out missile strikes deep into Russian territory. Russian President Vladimir cautioned earlier this month that such an authorization would be viewed as direct Western involvement and would elicit an appropriate response, leading some to interpret this as a potential readiness to use nuclear weapons.



In an interview with Sky News Arabia, Lavrov addressed whether this interpretation was accurate. He acknowledged that Russia possesses “weapons that would have serious consequences for the handlers of the Ukrainian regime,” referring to the U.S. and its Western allies, but emphasized that Russia does not wish to use such weapons.



Lavrov noted that discussions about red lines are intended for “smart, decision-making people” to heed. He remarked that suggesting Russia would press the ‘red button’ if demands are not met is “inappropriate,” asserting that he believes Western leaders recognize this, as “nobody wants a nuclear war.”

