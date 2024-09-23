Kuehn Law Encourages COFS, ARC, RFL, And NBY Investors To Contact Law Firm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law,

PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the of these companies.



Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:



ChoiceOne Services, (NASDAQ: COFS )

Click to Learn More

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.

has entered into a definitive agreement with Fentura Financial, Inc. Under the proposed agreement, each Fentura share will be exchanged for 1.35 shares of ChoiceOne stock.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc.

(NYSE: ARC )

Click to Learn More

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has agreed to merge with TechPrint Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of ARC executives, for $3.40 per share.

Rafael Holdings, Inc.

(NYSE: RFL )

Click to Learn More

Rafael Holdings, Inc. is set to merge with Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. Upon completion of the merger, Rafael Holdings will issue Class B common stock to

Cyclo Therapeutics shareholders, with Cyclo shares valued at $0.95 each.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY) Click to Learn More

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s Avenova brand and business has agreed to merge with Physician Recommended Nutriceuticals, LLC for 9.5 million in cash.

Why Your Participation Matters:

SHAREHOLDER CASES: ADDRESSING THE INJUSTICE

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets.

Your investment. Your voice. Your future

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact the Firm at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients.

Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive.

For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Moon K. Young

Chief of Operations

Kuehn Law, PLLC

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

[email protected]

(833) 672-0814

SOURCE Kuehn Law, PLLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED