THE MSG FAMILY OF COMPANIES LAUNCH EXPANSIVE MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY POWERHOUSE LENOVO AND SUBSIDIARY MOTOROLA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Lenovo and the MSG Family of Companies to Present Community Program Benefiting Small Businesses and Share the Story of the Power of Lenovo's

Motorola Razr To Present Famed Celebrity Row at

All Knicks and Rangers Games at The Garden

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:

MSGS ) ("MSG Sports"), Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE ) ("MSG Entertainment"), and Sphere Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: SPHR ) (together, the "MSG Family of Companies") announced today an expansive partnership with global technology powerhouse Lenovo (HKSE: LNVGY) and its subsidiary Motorola Mobility, a

leading mobile smartphone manufacturer. As part of the multi-year partnership, Lenovo will be an Official Partner of Madison Square Garden, the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, and the professional sports franchises the New York Knicks and New York Rangers, and will receive brand inclusion across MSG Networks. Motorola will become an Official Partner of Madison Square Garden, the New York Knicks and New York Rangers.

Lenovo-Motorola Logo

Continue Reading

The cornerstone of the partnership between the MSG Family of Companies and Lenovo is community engagement – with initiatives focused on small businesses and community organizations through programming with both the New York Knicks and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes. The multi-faceted Motorola partnership will be anchored in high profile, in-venue assets – specifically as the exclusive title partner of Madison Square Garden's famed Celebrity Row.

"Partnering with Lenovo and Motorola, two globally recognized technology brands, is a natural fit for the MSG Family of Companies as we continue to push the boundaries of innovation in sports and entertainment across our portfolio," said Jamaal Lesane, Chief Operating Officer, MSG Sports. "Together, we will both further our shared commitment of giving back in meaningful ways to the local communities we serve, and drive significant value for our businesses through high-profile brand exposure opportunities."

The MSG Family of Companies and Lenovo have a shared commitment to giving back and will invest in local communities as a core component of this partnership. As part of the Lenovo Evolve Small initiative, the Knicks and Lenovo will partner on an ongoing contest focused on supporting small businesses in the tri-state area, where ten winning businesses will each receive technology upgrades from Lenovo to support their growth. One grand prize winner will be recognized on-court at a Knicks game and receive $50,000 worth of advertising on MSG Networks. In addition, Lenovo will present, in partnership with the Christmas Spectacular, a tour of Radio City Music Hall, a Rockettes-led dance class, and tickets to the Christmas Spectacular to a local community partner organization of the Garden of Dreams Foundation – the non-profit charity that works with the MSG Family of Companies to bring life-changing opportunities to young people in need.

"With a nearly 150-year history, the world knows Madison Square Garden as a place to experience the unforgettable, so partnering with The Garden and the MSG Family of Companies was a natural choice for Lenovo," said Ryan McCurdy, Senior Vice President and President of Lenovo North America. "We are thrilled to elevate those unforgettable experiences by bringing our cutting-edge products and services to these state-of-the-art properties. Through this multi-year partnership, our iconic brands will work together to enhance the fan experience and reach new audiences through compelling storytelling, all while making a real impact on the community."

Beginning this season, Motorola will become the exclusive title partner of Madison Square Garden's famed Celebrity Row, the VIP seating areas at Knicks and Rangers home games for celebrity guests and luminaries. "Celebrity Row presented by motorola razr" will be prominently

featured across the premium seats and will appear

on Knicks and Rangers social media channels;

on the arena's center-hung media display, GardenVision;

and during select Knicks and Rangers broadcasts on MSG Networks throughout the season. Additionally, Motorola will introduce a brand-new VIP Photo Booth backstage for celebrities attending concerts and games at The Garden.

"This dynamic collaboration with the MSG Family of Companies furthers Motorola's momentum in North America by enabling us to forge new connections and expand our presence in some of the world's most vibrant cities," said Rudi Kalil, President of Motorola North America. "By leveraging MSG's world-class venues, resources, and properties, we are opening up new opportunities for brand growth and visibility, and we are setting the stage for unique and unforgettable consumer experiences."

This broad partnership will enable Lenovo products such as laptops, desktops, tablets, workstations and server hardware to be integrated across the MSG Family of Companies' portfolio of iconic venues and premier sports and entertainment properties. The integration will be displayed in commercials on MSG Networks throughout the duration of the partnership.

The integrated marketing partnership between the MSG Family of Companies and Lenovo will also provide exposure for Lenovo across several properties including digital signage at The Garden during select concerts, Knicks and Rangers home games, and significant virtual signage displayed on the court and ice during Knicks and Rangers games broadcast on MSG Networks. Additionally, Lenovo will be featured on a billboard in the Christmas Spectacular's fan-favorite "New York at Christmas" Times Square scene.

Motorola will gain substantial brand exposure across the MSG Family of Companies' venues and digital assets,

including custom activations on the Exosphere – the fully-customizable LED exterior of Sphere in Las Vegas.

To further engage the sports and lifestyle community and showcase the brand's newest smartphones, the partnership will offer Motorola unique influencer activities at Knicks and Rangers games and other live events at The Garden.

Crown Properties Collection represented the MSG Family of Companies in this partnership.

About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

(MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes the

New York Knicks

(NBA) and the

New York Rangers

(NHL), as well as two development league teams – the

Westchester Knicks

(NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL). MSG Sports

also operates a professional sports team performance center – the

MSG Training Center

in Greenburgh, NY.

More information is available at

.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment, delivering unforgettable experiences while forging deep connections with diverse and passionate audiences. The Company's portfolio includes a collection of world-renowned venues – New York's Madison Square Garden, The Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre – that showcase a broad array of sporting events, concerts, family shows, and special events for millions of guests annually. In addition, the Company features the original production, the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, which has been a holiday tradition for 90 years. More information is available at .



About Sphere Entertainment Co.

Sphere Entertainment Co. is a premier live entertainment and media company. The Company includes Sphere, a next-generation entertainment medium powered by cutting-edge technologies to redefine the future of entertainment. The first Sphere venue opened in Las Vegas in September 2023. In addition, the Company includes MSG Networks, which operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG Sportsnet, as well as a direct-to-consumer and authenticated streaming product, MSG+, delivering a wide range of live sports content and other programming. More information is available at



About Lenovo & Motorola

Lenovo is a US$57 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #248 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services.

Lenovo's continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit

, and read about the latest news via our

StoryHub .

Motorola Mobility LLC was acquired by Lenovo Group Holdings in 2014. Motorola Mobility is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lenovo, and is responsible for designing and manufacturing all Moto and Motorola branded mobile handsets and solutions. To find out more visit , and read about the latest news via the Motorola Official Global Blog.

CONTACTS:

For MSG Entertainment, MSG Sports and Sphere Entertainment:

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

For Lenovo:

[email protected]

For Motorola:

[email protected]

SOURCE Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED