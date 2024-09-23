Cervoz Unlocks Industrial Connectivity At Embedded World North America 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TAIPEI, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cervoz , a Taiwan-based leader in industrial storage, memory, and expansion solutions, is proud to showcase its latest innovations at Embedded World North America 2024 . Join us at booth #1961 in Austin ,

Cervoz offers a comprehensive range of expansion solutions tailored to the growing IoT connectivity needs, empowering operators to upgrade and future-proof their infrastructure without costly overhauls. The extensive lineup includes Wi-Fi , Ethernet , CAN Bus , Serial , Display , USB , and SATA

expansion solutions for various industrial needs. The specialized M.2 3-in-1 design offers unmatched flexibility and seamless integration by allowing an M.2 2280 form factor to snap into M.2 2242 or 2260, ensuring robust connectivity and performance across diverse environments.

Additionally, we showcase versatile expansion cards for advanced networking, including mini PCIe , (low-profile ) PCIe , and M.2 2230 (A+E key) form factors. Our Ethernet solutions support high-speed connections up to 10GbE , with optional PoE+ modules to streamline wiring and reduce maintenance expenses. The innovative M.2 2230 (A+E key) LAN cards offer enhanced capabilities for space-constrained systems. Apart from the standard RJ45, there is also a waterproof M12 X-coded connector version built specifically for tough environments. Additionally, Cervoz's Wi-Fi 6E and other Wi-Fi Expansion Modules ensure seamless network deployment for modern industrial connectivity needs. There's also the latest M.2 USB Expansion Cards with optional type C or A connectors, LVDS Display Expansion Card that supports advanced display applications.

At Embedded World North America 2024, Cervoz is rolling out its latest compact and high-performance SSD and DRAM modules. The lineup includes the M.2 2230 NVMe , M.2 Gen4x4 , and U.3 SSDs , all built for speed and reliability. We're also introducing DDR5-5600MHz DRAM modules , available in various configurations, including SO-DIMM , VLP DIMM , and Registered + ECC . Most of these solutions are designed to handle overheating in compact, high-load environments, ensuring smooth operation from -40°C to 85°C ( 95 ̊C for DDR4/DDR5 modules). Cervoz's technology is geared to meet the demands of today's fast-evolving industries, delivering the reliability and speed critical for top performance.

Cervoz understands the need for durability in challenging environments. Our military-grade SSD meets strict military standards, offering top-tier data security, including physical destruction capabilities. We also provide SSDs with DRAM buffers to enhance durability and longevity. Cervoz's power loss protection technology , Powerguard , ensures data integrity during power fluctuation and outages. Our wide-temperature (-40°C to 85°C) modules deliver reliable performance in the harshest conditions. To further protect against environmental stress, we use anti-vibration filling and conformal coating , ensuring our products perform under the toughest circumstances.

Join us and explore the innovative solutions firsthand.

Show Information:



Exhibit Dates:

October 8 to 10, 2024

Location:

Austin Convention Center, Austin, Texas

Booth:

# 1961

About Cervoz

Based in Taiwan, Cervoz Technology brings nearly two decades of expertise in industrial-grade storage, memory, and expansion solutions, catering to diverse global industries. Our focus on innovation and quality ensures we meet the stringent demands of customers worldwide.

