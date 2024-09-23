ATLANTIC MUSIC GROUP BEGINS NEW ERA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Focus on cultural impact and creative expertise

New leadership empowered at Atlantic, 300 Entertainment, and 10K Projects

Key moves include promotions of Lanre Gaba and Erica Bellarosa, appointment of Dave Rocco, and elevation of Craig Kallman

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Atlantic Group (AMG), part of Warner Music Group (Nasdaq: WMG ), unveiled its dynamic new leadership team and structure. Designed to maximize AMG's cultural impact and strengthen its creative expertise, the changes will empower dedicated A&R and Marketing teams at Atlantic Records, 300 Entertainment, and 10K Projects. Starting October 1, Elliot Grainge assumes the role of CEO of Atlantic Music Group, as Julie Greenwald passes the torch after two decades.

Grainge said, "Atlantic Music Group is home to the most extraordinary artists and executives in the world. This great label has moved through a meaningful transition, and emerged with a world-class team, made up of ambitious innovators and veteran visionaries. We have a plan to build on the extraordinary achievements of the last twenty years, honor the independent DNA of our labels, and collaborate with artists to pioneer a future filled with opportunity. To all our artists, managers, and partners, we are committed to a single principle - maximum impact for original artists. We're looking forward to doing big, bold, brave things together."

Robert Kyncl, WMG CEO, added: "AMG will be lean, agile, fiercely creative, and deeply passionate about artists and their fans. We're opening an exciting new chapter in the story of an iconic label. Elliot's thoughtfully chosen a team that combines a wealth of experience, a diversity of expertise, and a commitment to excellence."

Atlantic Records, 300 Entertainment, and 10K Projects will all be helmed by forward-thinking leaders. 10K will operate within Atlantic Music Group as a standalone venture controlled by WMG. The Elektra, Fueled By Ramen, and Roadrunner imprints will continue under the AMG banner.

For Atlantic Records :



Lanre Gaba is promoted to President of Hip-Hop, R&B, and Global Music. Lu Mota is EVP, Head of A&R, Hip-Hop, R&B, and Global Music and Marsha St. Hubert is EVP, Head of Marketing, Hip-Hop, R&B, and Global Music. They have supported and helped develop acclaimed artists such as Cardi B, Jack Harlow, Lil Uzi Vert, Burna Boy, and many others.

Kevin Weaver is President, West Coast. The longtime Atlantic leader was most recently behind the record-breaking Barbie The Album, as well as the Twisters soundtrack. In addition, Brandon Davis & Jeff Levin are EVPs and Co-Heads of A&R, Pop & Rock. Marisa Aron is promoted to EVP, Head of Marketing, Pop & Rock. The trio has managed a roster that includes Lizzo, Charli xcx, Charlie Puth, Ava Max, Melanie Martinez, and many others.

For 300 Entertainment:

Rayna Bass & Selim Bouab

are Co-Presidents. Under their guidance, 300 has supported marquee names including Young Thug, Mary J. Blige, and Gunna, among others.

For 10K Projects:

Nicholas

Ziangas

and Molly McLachlan are promoted to Co-Presidents,

having been instrumental with breakout stars like Artemas, Trippie Redd, and Rich Amiri.

Atlantic Music Group will combine the strengths of key functions at Atlantic, 300, and Elektra, to create one central set of artist development services. These functions at the group level include Creative, Legal & Business Affairs, Promotion, Press & Media Strategy, Digital Marketing & Analytics, Sales & Streaming, A&R Research, A&R Administration, and Marketing Operations.

For Atlantic Music Group:



Craig Kallman is elevated to Chief Music Officer, expanding his remit to bring his wealth of expertise to artists and projects across the group, while enabling him to mentor the next generation of executives.

Zach Friedman and Tony Talamo are promoted to Chief Operating Officer and General Manager, respectively. Friedman and Talamo joined 10K Projects in 2018 and their company Homemade Projects was acquired in 2022.

Erica Bellarosa is promoted to General Counsel, heading legal & business affairs efforts across the entire group.

Dave Rocco is appointed President of Creative, with responsibilities spanning creative strategy, video, artwork, advertising, and more. He most recently served as Chief Creative Officer at Republic Records and held the title of Global Head of Artist Marketing and Label Relations at Spotify. More appointments regarding department heads will be made over the coming weeks. Gregg Nadel has been appointed to a new role within WMG's Recorded Music division, to be announced soon.

