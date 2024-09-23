38/2024・Trifork Group AG – Financial Calendar 2025

عربي


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement no. 38 / 2024
Schindellegi, Switzerland – 23 September 2024


Trifork Group – financial Calendar 2025

Trifork today publishes its financial calendar for 2025.

Q4 and Annual Report 2024 28 February 2025
Annual General Meeting 2025 15 April 2025
Q1 Report 2025 6 May 2025
Q2 & Half-Year Report 2025 19 August 2025
Q3 Report 2025 31 October 2025


Contact
Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director & Head of IR
..., +41 79 357 7317


About Trifork Group
Trifork is a globally pioneering technology partner to its enterprise and public sector customers. The group has 1,273 employees across 74 business units in 15 countries. Trifork works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Smart Enterprise, Cloud Operations, and Cyber Protection. Trifork's research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously invests in and develops technology companies. Trifork owns and operates the software conference brands GOTO and YOW! and the global GOTO tech community with more than one million online subscribers and 72 million video views. Trifork Group AG is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Learn more at trifork.com .

