(MENAFN) Dmitry Polyansky, Russia’s first deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, criticized Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky for escalating tensions by directing Ukrainian forces to enter Russia’s Kursk Region. This assertion comes in the context of Zelensky's recent visit to the United States, where he met with President Joe Biden, various members of Congress, and presidential candidates, including Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. During these discussions, Zelensky advocated for his newly renamed 'victory plan,' which he believes could lead to a resolution of the conflict with Moscow by the end of the year, contingent on increased support from the West.



In a statement made to a news agency, Polyansky conveyed that Russian officials prioritize actions over mere rhetoric, suggesting that Zelensky's military decision signifies a deliberate choice for escalation rather than peace. He argued that this move stands as a stark rebuttal to anyone who thought that the Ukrainian leadership was genuinely committed to pursuing diplomatic resolutions.



Polyansky's remarks reflect Moscow's interpretation of the ongoing conflict and the perceived implications of Ukraine's military strategies. By characterizing Zelensky's actions as aggressive, he aims to shift the narrative surrounding Ukraine's stance in the conflict and reinforce Russia's position in international discussions.



The situation highlights the complexities of the current geopolitical landscape, where military decisions have profound repercussions for diplomatic relations and conflict resolution efforts. As the West contemplates its response to Zelensky's appeals for support, the tensions between Ukraine and Russia continue to escalate, challenging the prospects for peace in the region.

