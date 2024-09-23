More than 700 former national security executives support Harris over trump

(MENAFN) In a significant show of bipartisan support, over 700 former military and national security officials have publicly endorsed Kamala Harris for president, opposing Donald in the upcoming 2024 election. This open letter, released by a group called National Security Leaders for America, articulates a clear message: “This election is a choice between serious leadership and vengeful impulsiveness.” The diverse composition of the group highlights its credibility, featuring senior leaders from both military and governmental backgrounds.



The officials emphasized their training in making sound, rational decisions, which they believe positions Vice President Harris as a strong candidate for Commander-in-Chief. In contrast, they expressed concern over Trump’s qualifications for the role, labeling him as “impulsive and ill-informed.” This critical assessment reflects a broader apprehension about Trump's approach to leadership and governance.



The statement, which has garnered a total of 741 signatures, includes a mix of notable figures from both sides of the political aisle. Among the supporters are high-profile Democrats like Hillary Clinton and John Kerry, as well as Republican Secretaries of Defense Chuck Hagel and William Cohen, who served during Democratic administrations. This cross-party alliance underscores the serious implications of the upcoming election for national security.



By voicing their collective support for Harris, these former officials aim to influence public opinion and highlight the stakes of the election. Their endorsement serves as a rallying cry for voters who prioritize stable and informed leadership in a time of global uncertainty.

MENAFN23092024000045015839ID1108704554