79th session of UN General Assembly to commence in New York

(MENAFN) The 79th session of the UN General Assembly, recognized as one of the largest gatherings worldwide, is set to commence on Tuesday, September 24, and will run through September 30 at the UN headquarters in New York. This annual assembly convenes heads of state and from member nations, marking a crucial platform for international dialogue and diplomacy.



UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will officially open the session, which will be chaired by Cameroonian President Philemon Yang. This year, attendance is anticipated to be robust, with at least 133 heads of state and government, along with three vice presidents, 80 deputy prime ministers, and 45 ministers.



Continuing a tradition established in 1955, Brazil will deliver the first speech, followed by the host country, the United States. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to represent Türkiye, addressing the assembly in the third row on the first day, right after the U.S. Erdogan’s participation marks his 14th address to the General Assembly, where he is likely to focus on critical global issues, including the ongoing situation in the Gaza Strip.



Erdogan is anticipated to strongly advocate for member states to unite in opposition to Israeli actions in Gaza, emphasizing the need for international solidarity in addressing humanitarian concerns. His speech is expected to resonate with a wide audience, reflecting Türkiye's stance on regional conflicts and its commitment to fostering peace and stability. As discussions unfold throughout the week, key issues including climate change, global health, and international security will be at the forefront, shaping the global agenda for the coming year.

MENAFN23092024000045015839ID1108704543