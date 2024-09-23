Turkish leader warns Israel's attacks on Lebanon to escalate war in region

(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned on Sunday that Israel's recent on Lebanon will escalate the conflict in the region. Erdogan stated at an event organized by the Turkish-American National Steering Committee (TASC) in New York, “The recent attacks against Lebanon and statements made by Israel clearly demonstrate efforts to expand the war into the region.”



Erdogan arrived in the United States on Saturday in preparation for his address to the 79th session of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday. The president further stated that the genocide occurring in Palestinian territories, particularly in the Gaza Strip, poses a threat to regional peace.



He added that global institutions and organizations have failed to take effective action to halt the oppression in Gaza or prevent Israel's actions. Erdogan emphasized that the global system is losing its “effectiveness and credibility,” stating that institutions responsible for maintaining peace and security are “clearly experiencing moral collapse.”



He noted that the ongoing massacre in Gaza for 352 days has further highlighted this issue. Türkiye is actively working to halt Israel's policy of “occupation, invasion, and massacre” as quickly as possible.

