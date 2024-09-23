US actions against RT qualify as terrorism, says Russian human rights chief

(MENAFN) According to Tatyana Moskalkova, Russia's chief human rights official, the measures implemented by U.S. authorities against RT amount to and violate media freedom,



Moskalkova's remarks followed a statement from the Freedom of the Press Foundation (FPF), based in the U.S., which urged President Joe Biden's administration to present evidence backing its allegations that the Russian channel was involved in “information operations, covert influence, and military procurement.”



On Thursday, the FPF noted that the information provided to justify the recent sanctions against the news channel lacked declassification of the supporting documents, presenting only the conclusions.



In a Telegram post on Saturday, Moskalkova asserted that the public has not been shown “a single piece of evidence” to substantiate the accusations against RT, yet “the repressive mechanism has begun to operate.”



Moskalkova noted that the U.S. is intensifying its crackdown on Russian media, forcing some journalists to leave the country for safety. She cited an incident where an RT employee was searched and interrogated by FBI agents.



The official described it as outrageous for 20 FBI agents to storm a woman's home in the morning, conduct a search and a five-hour interrogation, confiscate mobile devices, and review personal correspondence.

