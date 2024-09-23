United Kingdom urges allies to show ‘nerve’ in supporting Kiev

(MENAFN) UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy urges members to show “nerve and guts” in supporting Ukraine, seemingly advocating for the removal of restrictions on the use of Western-supplied weapons for deep strikes inside Russia.



Kiev has obtained Storm Shadow and ATACMS missiles from the UK and the US but is restricted to using them only on territories it claims, such as Crimea and Donbass. Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky is advocating for permission to utilize the missiles for long-range strikes on internationally recognized Russian territory.



Moscow has warned that this action would make NATO countries direct participants in the conflict and has vowed a suitable response.



Earlier this month, Lammy and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited the US for a “wide-ranging discussion about strategy” with President Joe Biden but did not reach an agreement.



While the UK supports removing restrictions on how Ukraine can use Western weapons, Washington has been hesitant to make a decision, stating that Kiev must clearly outline its combat objectives.



At a fringe event during the Labour Party conference in Liverpool on Sunday, Lammy recognized that there is “a very real-time discussion among allies” about how to enhance support for Kiev in its conflict with Russia.

