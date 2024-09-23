Aker BP ASA Offer To Purchase For Cash Any And All Of The Outstanding Notes

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION ONLY AND IS NOT AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO SELL ANY SECURITIES. LYSAKER, Norway, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker BP ASA (the "Company"), incorporated as a public limited liability company (Nw. allmennaksjeselskap) under the laws of Norway, is offering to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding (i) 3.000% Senior Notes due 2025 (the "2025 Notes"), (ii) 2.875% Senior Notes due 2026 (the "January 2026 Notes") and (iii) 2.000% Senior Notes due 2026 (the "July 2026 Notes" and, together with the 2025 Notes and the January 2026 Notes, the "Notes"), which are validly tendered on or before the Expiration Date (each an "Offer" and, together, the "Offers"). The purpose of the Offers, together with the proposed offering of the senior notes by the Company announced on the date hereof (the "Proposed New Notes Offering"), is to proactively manage the Company's debt portfolio and to extend the average maturity profile of the Company's existing debt.

There can be no assurance that the Proposed New Notes Offering will be consummated, nor that the Proposed New Notes Offering will be consummated on the terms and amount stated herein or in the offering memorandum thereto. Consummation of each Offer is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including, without limitation, the pricing of no less than $500.0 million in aggregate principal amount of the Proposed New Notes Offering (the "New Financing Condition") and the conditions set out in the Offer to Purchase dated September 23, 2024 relating to the Offers (the "Offer to Purchase"). Subject to applicable law, the Company reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to waive any and all conditions to any or all of the Offers. Capitalized terms used in this announcement but not defined herein have the meanings given to them in the Offer to Purchase. Allocations in the Proposed New Notes Offering will be determined by the Company and the Dealer Managers in their sole discretion based on a number of different factors, which may include an assessment of an investor's long-term interest in owning the Company's debt securities and the size and timing of such investor's indication of interest in the concurrent offering and in the Offers. However, neither the Company nor the Dealer Managers are obligated to consider participation in the Offers in making an allocation determination with respect to any particular investor. The following tables summarize certain information regarding the Offers:























Title of

Security CUSIP/ISIN Principal

Amount

Outstanding(1) Maturity Date U.S.

Treasury

Reference

Security Bloomberg

Reference

Page Fixed Spread 3.000% Senior

Notes due

2025 (the

" 2025 Notes ") Rule 144A 00973RAE3 /

US00973RAE36

Regulation S R0139KAA8 /

USR0139KAA80 U.S.$95,468,000 January 15,

2025 1.125% U.S.

Treasury due

January 15,

2025 FIT3 0 bps 2.875% Senior

Notes due

2026 (the

" January

2026 Notes ") Rule 144A 00973RAG8 /

US00973RAG83

Regulation S R0139KAC4/

USR0139KAC47 U.S.$129,733,000 January 15,

2026 3.875% U.S.

Treasury due

January 15,

2026 FIT4 50

bps 2.000% Senior

Notes due

2026 (the

" July 2026

Notes ") Rule 144A 55037AAA6 /

US55037AAA60

Regulation S N5369RAA7 /

USN5369RAA79 U.S.$707,109,000 July 15,

2026 4.500% U.S.

Treasury due

July 15, 2026 FIT4 50

bps

__________________________ Notes: (1)



As at the date of the Offer to Purchase.

The Offers will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 30, 2024 unless the Company extends the Offers (such date and time, the "Expiration Date"). The withdrawal deadline for the Offers will be 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 30, 2024 (the "Withdrawal Deadline"), unless extended by the Company. Following the Expiration Date, the Company will accept Notes validly tendered at or prior to the Expiration Date (including those validly tendered by the guaranteed delivery procedures set forth in the Offer to Purchase) provided that all conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase have been satisfied or waived by the Company and such accepted Notes will be settled promptly thereafter (the "Settlement Date"). It is anticipated that the Settlement Date for the Notes will be October 2, 2024, the second business day after the Expiration Date. The Guaranteed Delivery Settlement Date (as defined below) for the Notes validly tendered and not withdrawn by the Expiration Date (and delivered by the Guaranteed Delivery Deadline) will be settled promptly following the Guaranteed Delivery Deadline. It is anticipated that the Guaranteed Delivery Settlement Date for such Notes delivered by the Guaranteed Delivery Deadline will be October 3, 2024, the first business day after the Guaranteed Delivery Deadline (the "Guaranteed Delivery Settlement Date").

The "Total Consideration" payable for each series of Notes will be a price per U.S.$1,000 principal amount of such series of Notes equal to an amount (rounded to the nearest cent, with half a cent rounded upwards), calculated in accordance with Appendix B in the Offer to Purchase and with reference to the Settlement Date that would reflect a yield to the applicable maturity date of such series of Notes equal to the sum of (i) the Reference Yield (as defined below) for such series, determined at 11:00 a.m. (New York City time), on the Price Determination Date plus (ii) the fixed spread applicable to such series, as set forth in the tables on the third page of the Offer to Purchase (the "Fixed Spread"). The "Reference Yield" means the bid side yield to maturity (rounded to the nearest 0.001% with 0.0005% rounded upwards), determined in accordance with market convention, of the applicable U.S. Treasury reference security listed in the tables above (the "Reference Security") for such series, based on the bid side price for the relevant Reference Securities as reporting on the relevant Bloomberg Reference Page (that appears on the third page of the Offer to Purchase) at the Price Determination Date. The sum of the Fixed Spread and the Reference Yield is referred to as the "Repurchase Yield."

In addition to the Total Consideration, all Holders of Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase will also receive accrued and unpaid interest on such Notes from, and including, the applicable last interest payment date up to, but not including, the Settlement Date (the "Accrued Interest"), payable on the Settlement Date or the Guaranteed Delivery Settlement Date, as applicable.

The Offer to Purchase sets out the full terms of the Offers. Copies of the Offer to Purchase are available from the Information and Tender Agent at the telephone number or e- mail address set out below. Holders may also contact the Dealer Managers at the telephone numbers or addresses set out below for information concerning the Offers. Holders may also contact their broker, dealer, commercial bank or trust company or other nominee for assistance concerning the Offers.

SOURCE Aker BP ASA

