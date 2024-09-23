CV3 Financial Tops $1 Billion In Funding In Its First Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Private Lender Marks First Anniversary by Funding $1 Billion

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CV3 Services, announced today that the company surpassed $1 billion in private money loans, achieving this milestone in less than one year since funding its very first loan. CV3 was founded by William J. Tessar, the former President of CIVIC Financial Services, and provides financing to investors for fix-and-flip and rental properties and ground up loans.

Members of the CV3 Financial Team celebrate surpassing $1 billion in loan fundings in less than one year since funding their very first loan. The private lending firm has funded more than 2,200 business purpose loans to real estate investors throughout the country.

"It's been a remarkable first year for our team, filled with tremendous growth and significant milestones," said William Tessar, CEO of CV3. "We launched in September 2023, initially lending in 21 states, and have since expanded our national footprint to 35 states. We began with bridge and rental financing, and recently introduced ground up construction financing. We reached our first $100 million funding month in July and have maintained a strong upward trajectory ever since."

The company is also launching ServEaseTM, its dedicated servicing division, to handle loan payments, payoffs and asset management for its lending portfolio. ServEase ensures that customers receive the outstanding service and support they have come to expect from CV3, throughout the life of their loan.

"It's rewarding to have achieved such unprecedented growth and success despite the headwinds and challenges facing the mortgage and real estate industry," Tessar stated.

we've achieved is a testament to our 200 experienced and dedicated employees, who are committed to delivering the highest level of professionalism and customer service every single day."

"We are extremely grateful to our loyal customers and partners who have joined us on this unconventional journey," Tessar continued. "When we began, we set out with the vision to reimagine what a private lender could and should be. We aimed to become the #1 capital partner for all our customers' financing needs, and we're well on our way to achieving that goal."

CV3 Financial Services, LLC (CV3) is a private lender providing business purpose loans for non-owner-occupied properties to real estate investors in 35 states.

Financing options include bridge, fix-and-flip rehab loans, rental property financing, and new construction loans. With a digital lending platform designed to simplify the loan process, and all processing, underwriting, funding and servicing handled under one roof, CV3 delivers direct answers and quick closings for clients' real estate investment financing needs. For more information, visit .

