Does Your Local Crossing Guard Go Beyond The Call Of Duty? Nominate Them Today To Be Canada’S Favourite Crossing Guard!

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extraordinary crossing guards across Canada are at the front line of children's safety, providing vigilance, caring and community as children to and from school. Parachute, Canada's national charity dedicated to injury prevention, wants to hear about these unsung community heroes through our Canada's Favourite Crossing Guard contest.



The annual contest was launched in 2005 to acknowledge the tremendous efforts of dynamic crossing guards who help keep our children safe. Since 2022, the contest is supported by Desjardins Insurance, Parachute's exclusive road-safety partner.

Three crossing guards in Canada will be recognized for their outstanding contributions to their communities. Each winning guard receives $500, as does each of their schools. Anyone from a parent to a teacher, principal or community member can make the nomination, using the online submission form at crossingguardnomination .

Nominators will be asked to describe why their guard deserves recognition and you can upload up to four supporting documents, such as photos or a child's drawing.

Nominations are open now and close on Friday, November 1, 2024.

In the course of a busy day, we can often neglect the importance of people such as crossing guards in our lives,” says Pamela Fuselli , President and CEO at Parachute.“Canada's Favourite Crossing Guard contest showcases and recognizes the amazing contributions that crossing guards give to their community.”

“Pedestrian safety remains as important as ever for Canadians. Crossing guards are vital parts of their communities and they work tirelessly to promote safe mobility while keeping students safe each and every day,” says Valérie Lavoie , President and COO of Desjardins General Insurance Group.“Desjardins Insurance is a proud supporter of this annual contest to give hard-working crossing guards much-deserved recognition.”

For more information on Parachute and our commitment to pedestrian safety, visit parachute.ca .

Contact and to request media interviews:

Kelley Teahen , Vice President, Communications & Marketing, Parachute

416 886-0950 (mobile)

...

About Parachute

Parachute is Canada's national charity dedicated to reducing the devastating impact of preventable injuries. Injury is the No. 1 killer of Canadians aged 1 to 44 and the financial toll is staggering, with injury costing the Canadian economy $29.4 billion a year. Through education and advocacy, Parachute is working to save lives and create a Canada free of serious injuries. For more information, visit us at and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , X (formerly Twitter ) and LinkedIn .

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest co-operative financial group in North America and the sixth largest in the world, with assets of $444.3 billion as of June 30, 2024. It has been named one of Canada's Best Employers by Forbes magazine and by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms and its subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry.