The embedded finance sector in Vietnam is rapidly evolving, driven by significant digitalization efforts and growing consumer demand for integrated financial services. Over the past few months, the sector has seen substantial advancements in areas like payments, lending, and insurance, with businesses increasingly embedding financial solutions into digital platforms to improve user experience.

Looking ahead, this growth is expected to accelerate, backed by technological innovation and supportive government policies aimed at fostering financial inclusion. Vietnam is well-positioned to become a major fintech hub in Southeast Asia as more companies integrate embedded finance into their strategies.

Recent product launches from major players like Viettel, MoMo, and Timo illustrate the sector's dynamic nature, while strategic partnerships further enhance the accessibility and efficiency of financial services. The sector has also seen key mergers, such as Matchmove's acquisition of Shopmatic, which highlights the growing interest in integrating Banking-as-a-Service solutions.

On the regulatory front, Vietnam's new policies, including the Law on Credit Institutions 2024 and the regulatory sandbox initiative, reflect the government's commitment to balancing innovation with consumer protection. These developments are setting the stage for sustainable growth in the embedded finance ecosystem, ensuring that both businesses and consumers benefit from this transformative shift in financial services.

Product Launches and Innovations

Viettel's Insurance Exchange Platform

In late 2023, Viettel, a major telecommunications provider, launched an insurance exchange platform in collaboration with Bolttech. This platform integrates various insurance products - including health, travel, and automotive insurance - into the MyViettel app, enhancing the convenience of accessing financial services.

MoMo's Enhanced Payment Features

MoMo, one of Vietnam's leading e-wallets, introduced new features enabling users to make payments and access financial services directly within partner apps, improving transaction convenience across sectors like e-commerce and transportation.

Timo's Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Offering

Timo, a digital banking platform, launched its BaaS solution, allowing businesses to integrate banking services within their applications. This development aims to streamline financial transactions for SMEs and improve operational efficiency.

These product launches demonstrate the rising trend of embedding financial services into digital platforms, catering to the demand for seamless and integrated financial solutions in Vietnam.

Strategic Partnerships

Viettel and Bolttech Collaboration

In October 2023, Viettel partnered with Bolttech, a Singapore-based insurtech company, to expand its insurance offerings within the MyViettel app. This partnership integrates health and travel insurance products into Viettel's digital ecosystem, enhancing user access to financial services.

MoMo and FPT Corporation Partnership

In December 2023, MoMo teamed up with FPT Corporation to embed advanced payment solutions into FPT's digital platforms. This collaboration focuses on improving payment processing capabilities for FPT's services, ensuring smoother transactions for users.

Timo and ZaloPay Partnership

In November 2023, Timo partnered with ZaloPay to provide embedded payment solutions within the Zalo messaging app, enabling users to manage finances and make payments directly through the platform for added convenience.

These partnerships highlight the growing integration of financial services into digital platforms in Vietnam, enhancing accessibility and improving user experience.

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

Matchmove Acquires Shopmatic

In May 2022, Matchmove, a Singapore-based embedded finance API provider, acquired the e-commerce platform Shopmatic for $200 million. The acquisition aims to integrate Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) into Shopmatic's ecosystem of over a million e-commerce SMEs. Although further details on other mergers and acquisitions are limited, the significant partnerships and product launches underscore the sector's robust growth and innovation.

Regulatory Changes

Law on Credit Institutions 2024

Effective July 1, 2024, this law allows the pilot implementation of fintech solutions and introduces regulations for a sandbox scheme. It establishes a legal framework supporting fintech growth in Vietnam.

Regulatory Sandbox Proposal

In August 2023, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) submitted a proposal for a regulatory sandbox to oversee fintech activities, setting the stage for a government decree in 2024.

Fintech Licensing and Supervision

Under the Law on Credit Institutions 2024 and the sandbox scheme, the SBV will be responsible for licensing and supervising fintech entities, including those offering intermediary payment services, mobile money, and P2P lending.

Multi-Agency Coordination

A framework has been established for collaboration among ministries and agencies to regulate fintech. The Ministry of Public Security will coordinate with the SBV to ensure monetary stability and customer protection, while other ministries will provide input on technical eligibility and licensing.

These regulatory measures underscore Vietnam's commitment to fostering a supportive environment for embedded finance growth while maintaining strong oversight and consumer protection.

Key Attributes:

