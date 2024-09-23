Looming threat of port strikes on East Coast, Gulf of Mexico causes disruption to supply chain

(MENAFN) The looming threat of port strikes on the East Coast and Gulf of Mexico is causing significant disruptions to the chain, raising concerns about potential inflationary pressures. George Kochanowski, CEO of logistics company Staxxon, highlighted the ramifications in an interview with FOX Business, stating that goods being trans-shipped across the country will not only face delays but also increased costs. He specifically noted that apparel meant for early winter and holiday seasons could see price hikes due to these disruptions.



Kochanowski elaborated on the logistical challenges, questioning the fate of empty containers once goods are delayed. He raised concerns about the costs associated with their storage, accounting, and repositioning, emphasizing that these added expenses will ultimately be reflected in the retail prices of goods. The potential ripple effects of the strikes could make essential items more expensive for consumers just as demand typically surges during the holiday season.



The situation is further complicated by ongoing negotiations involving the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA), which represents approximately 45,000 dockworkers across about thirty-six U.S. ports, from Maine to Texas. These ports are vital as they handle around half of the country's seaborne imports. The ILA has warned that its members are prepared to strike if a new contract is not finalized by the looming October 1st deadline, adding urgency to the negotiations.



This timing is particularly critical for retailers, who have expressed concern about the potentially devastating impact on the U.S. economy if a labor agreement is not reached before the end of the month. As the stakes rise, both retailers and logistics experts are closely monitoring the situation, aware that unresolved labor disputes could lead to significant disruptions and further economic strain during a crucial shopping period.

MENAFN23092024000045015839ID1108704490