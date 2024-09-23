US considers intensifying sanctions on Russian energy sector

(MENAFN) The White House is considering intensifying sanctions on the Russian sector, according to a senior U.S. official who spoke on Thursday. Deputy National Security Adviser for International Economics, Daleep Singh, highlighted that the U.S. may strengthen its approvals related to Russia's oil trade, which remains a critical source of revenue for the Kremlin. In an interview with the Carnegie Endowment, Singh suggested that the U.S. is approaching a point where it could implement a stricter sanctions regime, emphasizing that enhanced restrictions would target both the oil transport fleet and the volume of that Russia can supply to global markets.



In reaction to these developments, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov criticized the U.S. approach, asserting that the planned sanctions on Russian oil supplies represent a form of political and psychological pressure aimed at the Russian business community. He argued that “threats and pressure are the only instruments left in the toolkit of American foreign policy.” Ryabkov cautioned against overestimating the impact of U.S. actions, pointing out that significant portions of Russia's energy sector have already been under sanctions for an extended period.



He characterized these sanctions as "absolutely illegitimate," claiming they arise from the perceived impotence of U.S. leaders, whom he accused of viewing themselves as the "rulers of the world." This exchange underscores the ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Russia, particularly in the context of energy security and international economic relations. As the U.S. considers further sanctions, the implications for global oil markets and the geopolitical landscape remain a focal point of concern.



The potential for stricter sanctions reflects a broader strategy by the U.S. to apply economic pressure on Russia in response to its actions on the global stage. The situation continues to evolve, with both sides expressing their views on the effectiveness and legitimacy of the measures being considered.

MENAFN23092024000045015839ID1108704483