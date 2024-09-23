(MENAFN) Kiev is actively seeking to achieve patriarchate status for the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), a group that has gained support from the Ukrainian amid ongoing religious and tensions. President Vladimir Zelensky recently addressed this objective during a press conference, revealing that he had met with a delegation of hierarchs from the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople in late August. According to Zelensky, these hierarchs have formulated a "vision of an action plan," though discussions with the patriarch of Constantinople remain unresolved.



Zelensky expressed confidence that the Ukrainian public would support the elevation of the OCU's status to that of a patriarchate. He noted that the exarchs present at the meeting accepted this information and would relay it to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew for further discussion. The push for patriarchate status reflects Ukraine's desire to assert its religious independence and align more closely with Western Orthodox traditions.



In a related move, Zelensky enacted controversial legislation in August aimed at prohibiting religious organizations that are suspected of having ties to Russia. This law is widely perceived as targeting the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), which is the largest Christian denomination in the country and was previously affiliated with the Moscow Patriarchate. This legislation has intensified scrutiny on the UOC and is part of a broader effort to counter Russian influence in Ukraine, particularly in the context of the ongoing conflict.



The situation underscores the complex interplay between religion and national identity in Ukraine, as the government seeks to promote the OCU while diminishing the influence of the UOC. The quest for patriarchate status is not just a religious matter but is also intertwined with issues of sovereignty and cultural autonomy as Ukraine navigates its relationship with both Russia and the broader Orthodox world.

