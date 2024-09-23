Lebanese Caretaker Prime Minister Denounces Israel's Actions, Urges International Intervention

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, condemned what he described as a "destructive plan" of the Israeli entity which has been waging violent air raids on the south and east of Lebanon.

He stressed that the continued Israeli aggression on Lebanon is a war of extermination in every sense, and a plan aimed at destroying Lebanese villages and towns and eliminating all green spaces.

During a cabinet meeting held on Monday, he called on the United Nations, the UN Security Council and influential countries to stand with the truth and deter the aggression, reiterating Lebanon's commitment to fully implementing the UN Resolution 1701.

He pointed out that fears of turning southern Lebanon into a second Gaza should be an incentive for everyone, especially the decision-making countries, to pressure the Israeli entity to stop its aggression, implement the UN Security Council Resolution 2735 and resolve the Palestinian cause on the basis of the two-state solution as well as a just and comprehensive peace.

The Israeli warplanes have been launching a series of intensive raids on villages across southern Lebanon and northern Bekaa since this morning, causing a number of deaths and injuries.