Bata India Has Launched Its Latest Durga Pujo Campaign With Stars Neel Bhattacharya And Trina Saha

23rd September 2024: Bata India's launch of the new Pujo Glam Collection is perfectly timed for the festive season, capturing the excitement of Pujo shopping, family get-togethers and Pandal hopping with friends! The brand continues to live up to its promise of bringing latest styles at amazing prices ahead of the festive season! With almost a century-long presence in India, Bata continues to resonate with consumers by bringing trending & premium styles. Recommended by actors, Neel Bhattacharya and Trina Saha. What's amazing is that the latest styles are starting at a wow pricing of just INR 799 so you can celebrate Pujo with a new look everyday!



The campaign featuring Neel Bhattacharya and Trina Saha beautifully captures the excitement of Pujo shopping and the joy of reconnecting with old friends. Known for their impeccable style the actors perfectly embody the spirit of the collection, showcasing how Bata's diverse range of footwear can elevate any outfit, whether traditional or contemporary.



Speaking on the launch, Deepika Deepti, Head of Marketing, Bata India, said,“Bata's journey in India began right here in the East and we have been a part of the region's celebrations for generations. Our long-standing presence has given us unique insights into our customers' desires for fashion-forward, high quality designs at affordable prices. We\'re proud of our legacy and are excited to continue to democratize fashion with the latest Pujo Glam Collection. We believe that everyone deserves to feel like a celebrity and should have access to stylish offerings.”



The Pujo Glam Collection by Bata is crafted to be the perfect companion for the vibrant festivities of Durga Pujo. As families and friends come together for their annual traditions of pandal hopping, extravagant dinners, grand celebrations, gifting and catch-up with old friends, this collection caters to every occasion. For women, it offers elegant heels that pair beautifully with sarees and traditional outfits, to chic flats and trendy sneakers that are perfect for long days of celebrations. The men's collection features classy formals like loafers, mojaris for dressy evenings, ethnic flats and kolhapuris for a traditional look and sneakers for a trendy look. What makes the collection unique is that Bata offers a wide range of styles, colours and designs at affordable prices, ensuring that every individual, regardless of age or personal style, can have access to fashionable footwear that resonates with them.

