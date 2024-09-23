Erdogan says relations with Serbia keep on increasing in all aspects

(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic held a private meeting on Sunday to discuss bilateral ties and broader regional and global issues. The meeting took place at the Turkish House in New York on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly. Erdogan highlighted the growing strength of Türkiye’s relationship with Serbia, emphasizing the determination to diversify and further develop areas of cooperation, according to a statement from Türkiye's Communications Directorate.



Erdogan also stressed the importance of continuing dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo to maintain regional stability. He turned his attention to the ongoing Israeli war in Gaza, describing it as a "great human tragedy" caused by Israeli "aggression." He urged the international community to unite and act decisively to halt the violence. Erdogan warned that if Israel’s actions spread conflict across the region, global peace would be at significant risk.



Türkiye views Serbia as a key player in ensuring regional stability and supports its integration into the European Union. Erdogan reiterated that bilateral relations between the two nations are advancing positively, with commercial and economic ties gaining strong momentum.



The establishment of the Türkiye-Serbia High-Level Cooperation Council in 2017 has further bolstered relations, laying the groundwork for deeper collaboration between the two nations in various fields.

