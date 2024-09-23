Selector AI Unveils Industry-First Network Language Model To Transform Root Cause Analysis And Accelerate AI Adoption

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Release Enhances AI-Driven Insights, Reduces Downtime,

and Empowers IT Operations Teams with Unified AIOps Solutions

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Selector AI , the leader in and infrastructure AIOps, today announced a series of innovations, including the industry's first Network Language Model (NLM), enhanced digital twin capabilities, and programmable synthetics. These advancements are designed to help businesses drastically reduce operational complexity, resolve issues faster, and accelerate decision-making through AI-powered insights.

Selector AI's platform remains the only unified AIOps solution that consolidates monitoring,

observability, and multi-domain operations into a single, easy-to-use interface, eliminating the need for multiple disjointed tools.

"With our new Network Language Model, businesses can now gain real-time, actionable insights using intuitive natural language processing, enabling teams to streamline operations, slash mean time to detection and resolution (MTTD/MTTR), and improve overall network reliability," said Nitin Kumar, Co-founder and CTO of Selector AI. "This release allows enterprises to leverage their data like never before, offering AI-driven analytics at their fingertips to help reduce downtime and enhance productivity."

Key Business Benefits of the New Release:

Empowering operations teams to make faster, data-driven decisions by correlating alerts with AI-driven insights from email notifications, maintenance logs, and other sources-minimizing false positives and improving alert accuracy. This reduces manual intervention and ensures critical issues are resolved faster.Enable IT teams to predict network behavior through "What-If" scenarios, driving better risk management and faster problem resolution across all network layers. IT teams can now anticipate failures before they happen, improving uptime and customer satisfaction.Providing visibility into application performance and availability while seamlessly correlating this data with network infrastructure. These programmable sensors enable businesses to detect and resolve application performance issues before they impact end users, protecting revenue and ensuring a seamless user experience.

"Operational efficiency is critical to businesses facing increased outages and growing complexity," said Kevin Kamel, VP of Product Management at Selector AI. "With these new capabilities, businesses can proactively prevent downtime, mitigate customer-impacting issues, and ensure service reliability through advanced analytics and sophisticated device modeling."

Business Growth and Global Expansion

Selector AI's advanced capabilities have already resulted in significant contracts with global enterprises, telecoms, and cloud providers, including major wins in India and Japan. The company is also making strides in the healthcare sector, where the demand for AI-based operational solutions continues to grow.

To meet this increasing demand, Selector AI is expanding its global footprint, with new offices across the US, Canada, India, and Japan, ensuring it continues to deliver cutting-edge AI and machine learning solutions to IT operations teams worldwide.

About Selector AI

Selector AI empowers businesses across network, cloud, and application environments with cutting-edge, data-centric analytics, driving the shift toward AI and machine learning-based operational intelligence. As the industry's first network-aware operations intelligence platform, Selector seamlessly integrates observability across networks, applications, and IT systems from diverse data sources, delivering actionable insights that enhance decision-making, boost performance, and reduce downtime.

Founded in 2019 and backed by renowned investors such as Two Bear Capital, Atlantic Bridge, Sinewave Ventures, Comcast Ventures, and leading angel investors, Selector AI continues to lead the evolution of AIOps by providing intelligent solutions that meet the demands of today's complex IT environments.

Learn more at .

