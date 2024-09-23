Targeted shooting in US' Birmingham results in 4 deaths, 17 injuries

(MENAFN) Four people were killed, and 17 others injured late Saturday evening after multiple shooters opened fire in Birmingham, Alabama. Police now suspect the attack was a targeted "hit," with several victims unintentionally caught in the crossfire. The shooting took place in the busy Five Points South entertainment district around midnight, when several individuals arrived, exited their vehicle, and began shooting before fleeing the scene, according to a report from the Birmingham Times. Police Chief Scott Thurmond briefed the public on Sunday, revealing that the attackers had escaped, and authorities were working to apprehend them.



The Birmingham Police Department, in coordination with the FBI and other law enforcement agencies, has launched an investigation into the deadly incident. However, no suspects have been identified or arrested at this point. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward to aid in the investigation. Police believe the shooters used illegal machine gun conversion devices, which allow semi-automatic weapons to function as fully automatic firearms, enabling continuous fire with a single trigger pull. The use of these devices, classified as illegal by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), has raised increasing concern in the region.



Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin strongly condemned the rise in gun violence, describing it as an "epidemic" that continues to plague the city. The police believe the shooters were specifically hired to eliminate a particular individual, with other victims becoming unintended casualties of the attack. "Someone was willing to pay money to have that person killed," Chief Thurmond stated during the briefing, underscoring the organized and premeditated nature of the shooting.



As investigators work to identify the intended target, authorities have called on the community to assist with any information that could lead to arrests. Despite the lack of immediate leads, the collaboration between local law enforcement, the FBI, and the ATF aims to bring those responsible for the tragic attack to justice.

