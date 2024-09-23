Iranian National Tax Administration collects USD10.227B in H1

(MENAFN) The Iranian National Tax Administration (INTA) collected 5.1 quadrillion rials (approximately USD10.227 billion) in taxes during the first half of the current Iranian calendar year, which spans from March 20 to September 21. This marks a significant 49 percent increase in tax revenues compared to the same period last year, according to a report by a news agency. The increase highlights the effectiveness of recent tax reforms and efforts to enhance compliance among taxpayers in the face of ongoing economic challenges.



INTA’s Head, Mohammad Hadi Sobhani, emphasized that one of the key strategies of the organization this year is to encourage and reward taxpayers who submit their tax payments on time. This incentive-based approach is aimed at fostering a culture of tax compliance, ensuring that more individuals and businesses fulfill their tax obligations promptly. The government sees this as a critical step toward boosting tax revenues and reducing the economic strain caused by external pressures, such as sanctions.



In recent years, Iran has implemented various measures to combat tax evasion, which has been a longstanding issue in the country. These reforms are part of a broader plan to reduce dependence on external sources of revenue, particularly in light of U.S. sanctions that have limited Iran's ability to engage in international trade and access foreign currency. By focusing on domestic tax collection, the government aims to stabilize its economy and generate sufficient resources to fund public services and development projects.



The INTA also exceeded its targets for tax collection in the previous Iranian calendar year, achieving 104 percent of its goals. This success reflects the growing effectiveness of Iran’s tax collection mechanisms and underscores the importance of tax reforms in the country’s broader economic strategy. The administration's continued efforts to streamline tax processes and crack down on evasion are expected to further strengthen Iran’s fiscal position in the coming years, despite ongoing international challenges.

