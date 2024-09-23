Water inflows to Iran’s dams rises 6.9 percent

(MENAFN) Since the start of the current water year on September 23, 2023, water inflow to Iran’s dams has risen by 6.9 percent as of August 21, 2024, compared to the same period last year, according to the Energy Ministry. This increase follows significant precipitation during the winter months, resulting in a 10.7 percent boost in the total water volume held in dam reservoirs.



Water outflow from the dams has also increased by 7.5 percent during this period. In a previous report from the Water Resources Management Company, it was noted that water inflow to the dams had risen by six percent as of June 1, compared to the prior year. At that time, the dam reserves held 35.68 billion cubic meters of water, up from 33.62 billion cubic meters the year before.



The report also highlighted an eight percent increase in the total volume of water in the reservoirs following the recent precipitation. As of June 1, the dams contained 35 billion cubic meters of water, compared to 32.39 billion cubic meters the previous year.



Additionally, the water outflow from dams during the same period rose by 10 percent, reaching 22.86 billion cubic meters, up from 20.83 billion cubic meters last year. Despite these increases, only 67 percent of the dams' total capacity of 50.5 billion cubic meters was full by June.

