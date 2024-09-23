Invaders Shell Village In Donetsk Region, Two Children Wounded
Date
9/23/2024 9:18:28 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders shelled the village of Shakhove in Donetsk region, wounding seven civilians, including two children.
This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Ukrinform reports.
“Seven people, including two children, were wounded as a result of the shelling of Shakhove,” Filashkin wrote.
He noted that two of the wounded were taken to the nearest hospital, while the rest received medical care on the spot.
The head of the military administration added that the strike damaged 24 private houses, three administrative buildings and a social institution.
As Ukrinform reported, Russian troops shelled the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk region again at noon, killing a woman and wounding at least three others.
Photo: Vadym Filashkin
