Winners Of SFA Federation Cup Awarded In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

SFA Federation Cup has been held in Baku, Azernews reports.

The competition was organised by the Azerbaijan Sailing Federation with the support of Azerbaijan Caspian Company (ASCO).

The event was attended by the Azerbaijan of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, Director of the Sports Department of the Ministry Elnur Mammadov, President of the Azerbaijan Sailing Federation Gudrat Gurbanov and Vice-President Burju Algon Georgiani, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov, ASCO Deputy Chairman Zaur Naghiyev, and others in the sports community, sailing enthusiasts.

In their remarks, they highlighted the successes of the Azerbaijan Sailing Federation in the country and in the international arena, and defined plans for the future.

The competitions in the Optimist, ILCA, and Windsurf classes took place at the SFA Sailing Centre, located on the coast of Ramada by Wyndham Baku.

At the award ceremony, cups, diplomas, and certificates were presented to the winners of the SFA Federation Cup 2023, members of the national team - participants of the Optimist World Championship and the ILCA 4 European Championship, participants of the summer school of the current year, and new sailors who have proven themselves in the competition.

The names of the athletes who won the SFA Federation Cup in 2023 are also engraved on the memorial plaque.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr