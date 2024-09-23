Winners Of SFA Federation Cup Awarded In Baku
SFA Federation Cup has been held in Baku,
Azernews reports.
The competition was organised by the Azerbaijan Sailing
Federation with the support of Azerbaijan Caspian shipping Company
(ASCO).
The event was attended by the Azerbaijan Minister of Youth and
Sports Farid Gayibov, Director of the Sports Department of the
Ministry Elnur Mammadov, President of the Azerbaijan Sailing
Federation Gudrat Gurbanov and Vice-President Burju Algon
Georgiani, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency Ahmad
Ismayilov, ASCO Deputy Chairman Zaur Naghiyev, and others in the
sports community, sailing enthusiasts.
In their remarks, they highlighted the successes of the
Azerbaijan Sailing Federation in the country and in the
international arena, and defined plans for the future.
The competitions in the Optimist, ILCA, and Windsurf classes
took place at the SFA Sailing Centre, located on the coast of
Ramada by Wyndham Baku.
At the award ceremony, cups, diplomas, and certificates were
presented to the winners of the SFA Federation Cup 2023, members of
the national team - participants of the Optimist World Championship
and the ILCA 4 European Championship, participants of the summer
school of the current year, and new sailors who have proven
themselves in the competition.
The names of the athletes who won the SFA Federation Cup in 2023
are also engraved on the memorial plaque.
