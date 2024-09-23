Azerbaijan Showcases Luxury Tourism At Luxury Travel Mart In Kazakhstan
Nazrin Abdul
The Azerbaijan tourism Bureau, under the State Tourism Agency,
showcased the country's luxury tourism offerings at the "Luxury
Travel Mart" event held from September 18-20 in Astana and Almaty,
Kazakhstan, Azernews reports citing the State
Tourism Agency.
During the event, B2B meetings were conducted with 25 leading
tourism operators and travel agencies from Kazakhstan, focusing on
Azerbaijan's luxury tourism products. The presentation included
information on the country's tourism potential, highlighting ski
resorts, Baku city tours, health and thermal recreation centers, as
well as business and luxury tourism offerings.
A presentation on Azerbaijan's main tourist destinations was
delivered to 50 tourism agencies during a business breakfast
organized as part of the "Luxury Travel Mart." This event provided
an excellent platform for strengthening cooperation in tourism and
establishing new business relationships. Participants learned about
winter sports, cultural tourism, health services, and various
tourism experiences available in Azerbaijan.
From January to August of this year, 58,082 visitors from
Kazakhstan traveled to Azerbaijan, representing a 64% increase
compared to the same period last year.
