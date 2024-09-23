عربي


Azerbaijan Showcases Luxury Tourism At Luxury Travel Mart In Kazakhstan

The Azerbaijan tourism Bureau, under the State Tourism Agency, showcased the country's luxury tourism offerings at the "Luxury Travel Mart" event held from September 18-20 in Astana and Almaty, Kazakhstan, Azernews reports citing the State Tourism Agency.

During the event, B2B meetings were conducted with 25 leading tourism operators and travel agencies from Kazakhstan, focusing on Azerbaijan's luxury tourism products. The presentation included information on the country's tourism potential, highlighting ski resorts, Baku city tours, health and thermal recreation centers, as well as business and luxury tourism offerings.

A presentation on Azerbaijan's main tourist destinations was delivered to 50 tourism agencies during a business breakfast organized as part of the "Luxury Travel Mart." This event provided an excellent platform for strengthening cooperation in tourism and establishing new business relationships. Participants learned about winter sports, cultural tourism, health services, and various tourism experiences available in Azerbaijan.

From January to August of this year, 58,082 visitors from Kazakhstan traveled to Azerbaijan, representing a 64% increase compared to the same period last year.

