Exchangeright Appoints Thomas Gentry As Senior Vice President Of The Northeast Region

PASADENA, Calif. - Thomas Gentry, ExchangeRight's new senior vice president of the northeast region (Monday, September 23, 2024).

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ExchangeRight , one of the nation's leading providers of diversified real estate DST and REIT investments, has announced that Thomas Gentry has joined its growing Strategic Relations team as senior vice president of the northeast region. In his role, Gentry will serve representatives, advisors, and their clients in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Maine.

"Tom brings an impressive track record of success in finance and real estate, driven by his servant heartedness, making him a valuable addition to our team," said Warren Thomas, a managing partner at

ExchangeRight. "Professionals like him not only ensure advisors' and representatives' peace of mind, but also support them in delivering the best outcomes for their clients while driving exceptional performance."

Gentry brings more than 27 years of experience focused on raising capital, real estate, and fostering relationships.

Gentry holds Series 6, 7, 63, 66, and 79 licenses with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

"ExchangeRight is highly respected in the industry for producing best-in-class offerings that have consistently met or exceeded projections due to their focus on putting investors first, understanding the macroeconomic cycle, and creating recession-resilient portfolios designed to provide stable income and capital preservation regardless of economic and market volatility," said Gentry. "I am excited for the opportunity to work closely with reps and advisors in my territory to serve their clients with ExchangeRight's investor-first strategy and unparalleled track record of performance."

About

ExchangeRight



ExchangeRight and its affiliates' vertically integrated platform features more than $6.1 billion in assets under management that are diversified across over 1,200 properties, and 25 million square feet throughout 47 states, as of August 31, 2024. ExchangeRight pursues its passion to empower people to be secure, free, and generous by providing REIT, fund, and 1031 DST portfolios to accredited investors that target secure capital, stable income, and strategic exits. All of ExchangeRight's offerings have historically met or exceeded their return objectives since ExchangeRight's inception. On behalf of more than 8,500 investors nationwide, the company structures and manages net-leased portfolios of assets backed primarily by investment-grade corporations that have successfully operated in the necessity-based retail and healthcare industries, as well as diversified value-add portfolios of inline and outparcel retail properties adjacent to strong-performing grocery tenants. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please visit

for more information.

Media Contact

Lindsey Thompson

Senior Media Relations Officer

[email protected]

(626) 773-3448

