Extenet Appoints Seasoned Financial Leader Jim Sharp As CFO To Drive Strategic Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FRISCO, Texas, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Extenet, a leading privately-held provider of wireless and fiber digital infrastructure solutions, announces the appointment of Jim Sharp as Chief Officer (CFO), effective October 1, 2024. Sharp, a seasoned financial leader, will be based in the company's Frisco headquarters, overseeing Extenet's financial strategy, capital markets activities, and driving long-term growth objectives. His appointment underscores Extenet's commitment to strategic growth and financial acuity.

Senior Vice President of Finance and Financial Reporting at Amherst, where he was instrumental in enhancing the company's financial operations and strategic planning. His career includes significant roles as CFO and Treasurer at TIER REIT, Inc., and senior positions at Behringer Harvard and Ernst & Young.

"We are delighted to welcome Jim to the Extenet team," said Rich Coyle, Extenet's President and CEO. His vast experience and track record in financial leadership will be invaluable as we continue to expand our market presence and innovate within the digital infrastructure industry."

"Extenet has a strong foundation and an ambitious vision for the future, and I am thrilled to be part of a team driving innovation and growth in the telecom industry," said Sharp. "I look forward to working closely with the teams and contributing to

Sharp holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from the University of Texas at Austin and is a certified public accountant. His appointment comes as Extenet continues to experience significant growth and expansion, driven by the increasing demand for advanced wireless and fiber infrastructure solutions.

About Extenet

Headquartered in Frisco, Texas, Extenet is the premier privately-held provider of digital infrastructure connecting its customers, partners and communities. Extenet delivers dynamic connectivity solutions that power today's essential and evolving communications needs. Extenet's exceptional network capabilities ensure an elevated end-user experience that enables it to effectively partner with wireless carriers, sports, entertainment and hospitality venues, enterprises, government and more. Extenet proudly supports elite partners including T-Mobile®, MGM Resorts®, The Kennedy Center®, Spurs Sports & Entertainment and AT&T Stadium-home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Extenet. Connections for Life.

