CPKC Advocates For Increased Safety Awareness During Rail Safety Week

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) this week joins Operation Lifesaver Canada (OL), Operation Inc. in the U.S. (OLI) and the Mexican Association of Railroads (AMF) to raise rail safety awareness in communities across North America. Rail Safety Week, or See Tracks? Think Train® Week as it's known in the United States, runs from Sept. 23 to 29.

Throughout the week, CPKC Police Service officers in Canada and the United States will be out in schools, neighborhoods and communities across CPKC's network conducting rail safety presentations to warn about the dangers of unsafe behaviour around trains and tracks. In Mexico, CPKC de México representatives will help spread the safety message #VesVíasPiensaEnTren (#SeeTracksThinkTrain) in collaboration with AMF by educating students, motorists, cyclists and pedestrians about staying safe at railway crossings and near tracks.

"A rail incident can have devastating, long-lasting effects on families, friends, communities, train crews and first responders," said Dale Ruzycki, CPKC Chief of Police Canada. "During Rail Safety week, and all year round, we work to encourage children and adults to always act safely around tracks and trains so that everyone goes home safely."

Highlighting the importance of the awareness week, Kelly Clough, CPKC Chief of Police U.S., said, "See Tracks? Think Train® Week is an opportunity to work together with other railroads, governments, local law enforcement and communities to promote public safety around railroad crossings and tracks. One incident is one too many. We must remain vigilant with ourselves, our family and friends to help stop track tragedies."

CPKC will be participating in Operation Clear Track in Canada which includes the unveiling of "Look. Listen. Live. rail decals at four railway crossings across CPKC's network in Canada. In conjunction with OLI, CPKC will be promoting #STOPTrackTragedies in the U.S.

"Safety is job one for all railroaders - the dedicated women and men of CPKC are proof positive of that," says Chris Day, Interim National Director, Operation Lifesaver Canada. "Over recent months, we have seen a spike in serious injuries and fatalities related to trespassing and crossing incidents across Canada. Each track tragedy is a reminder that rail safety is a shared responsibility. Everyone has a role to play in 'getting to zero' - a critically important message this Rail Safety Week and year-round."

According to OLI, every year approximately 2,100 North Americans are seriously hurt or killed because of unsafe behaviour around railway tracks and trains.

"See Tracks? Think Train® Week concentrates rail safety awareness and education activities across North America in an impactful seven-day campaign. With more than 140,000 miles of track across the U.S. and 200,000 places where roadways cross the tracks, making safe choices around railroad tracks and trains is critical," said Rachel Maleh, Executive Director of Operation Lifesaver, Inc. "We appreciate

CPKC's dedication to Operation Lifesaver, Inc.'s mission and their unwavering commitment to rail safety. Everyone can help make their communities safer. Know the facts, recognize the signs and always make good decisions around railroad tracks and trains. Together, we can #STOPTrackTragedies."

Visit OL and OLI to learn more about rail safety and how to become a rail safety ambassador.

About CPKC

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf of México to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise.

cpkcr

to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC.

About Operation Lifesaver Canada

Operation Lifesaver Canada is a national public rail-safety program sponsored by Transport Canada, the Railway Association of Canada and its members, including CN, CPKC, VIA Rail, Metrolinx, Exo, West Coast Express and Genesee & Wyoming, among others. Through its national network of Rail Safety Ambassadors, partnerships with safety councils, police, the trucking industry and community groups, and innovative tools such as its virtual-reality Look. Listen. Live. campaign, Operation Lifesaver Canada works to save lives by educating Canadians about the hazards of trespassing on railway property and failing to exercise caution at rail crossings.

Look. Listen. Live.

campaign, Operation Lifesaver Canada works to save lives by educating Canadians about the hazards of trespassing on railway property and failing to exercise caution at rail crossings.

operation lifesaver .

About Operation Lifesaver Inc. (OLI)

Operation Lifesaver, Inc. (OLI) is a national

#RailSafetyEducation

nonprofit dedicated to stopping track tragedies through public awareness and education campaigns

as well as

a

national volunteer network that gives

free presentations encouraging safe behavior near tracks and trains. OLI supports the efforts of 47 state programs and the District of Columbia in sharing the rail safety education message.

About Mexican Association of Railroads

The AMF's main purpose is to promote rail freight transportation, increasing its contribution to the competitiveness of the Mexican economy.

For this purpose and with the representation of its members, the AMF collaborates with the authorities of the executive and legislative branches to promote that the regulation of the railway service promotes it effectively and that it contributes to the competitiveness of the Mexican economy, in terms of safety and healthy coexistence with the communities through which we travel. Additionally, the Association collaborates with other modes of transportation with the purpose of achieving an effective intermodal scheme.

Also, we coordinate with other Chambers and User Associations, advancing an agenda that identifies areas of opportunity and joint solutions.

