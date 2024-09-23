Reworldtm Leads Roadside Trash Removal In Dickerson In Honor Of World Cleanup Day

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DICKERSON, Md., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ReworldTM, a leader in sustainable waste solutions and operator of the ReworldTM Montgomery Thermomechanical Facility, is proud to announce its participation in World Cleanup Day by organizing a community cleanup along both sides of Martinsburg Road in Dickerson, MD. This initiative reflects the company's commitment to environmental stewardship and community engagement.

World Cleanup Day is celebrated globally, encouraging individuals and organizations to come together in efforts to reduce litter and create cleaner, healthier environments. As part of this international movement, ReworldTM will be picking up trash and debris along Martinsburg Road, working alongside volunteers to beautify this vital community thoroughfare.

"We are excited to contribute to World Cleanup Day by focusing on Martinsburg Road," said Carolyn Cruz, Specialist for Community Relations at ReworldTM. "This initiative aligns with our mission to create cleaner, more sustainable spaces for future generations. Our team and volunteers will work hard to ensure that both sides of the road are trash-free, making a visible difference in our local environment."

By joining hands with local volunteers from its facility, ReworldTM aims to make a lasting impact not only on Martinsburg Road but on the global movement toward a cleaner planet.

About ReworldTM

ReworldTM

is a leader in sustainable waste solutions, providing innovative and environmentally responsible services to a global community. ReworldTM

is committed to advancing zero waste initiatives and supporting sustainability goals through state-of-the-art technologies that reimagine, reduce, reuse, recycle, recover and renew. For more information, visit

.

Media Contact

Nicolle Robles

[email protected]

(862) 345-5245

SOURCE Reworld Holding Corporation

