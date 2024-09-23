Kaspi.Kz To Announce 3Rd Quarter And 9 Months 2024 Financial Results On 21St October

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALMATY, Kazakhstan, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaspi.kz (KSPI US) will report its results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024, on Monday, 21st October, 2024. On that day, management will hold a call and webcast at 8.00am EST (1pm GMT, 5.00pm Astana time) to review and discuss the company's results for the period.



3 rd Quarter & 9 months 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

Monday, 21st October, 2024

To pre-register for this call, please go to the following link:





You will receive your access details via email.

About Kaspi.kz

Kaspi.kz's mission is to improve people's lives by developing innovative mobile products and services. To deliver upon this we operate a unique two-sided Super App model – Kaspi.kz Super App for consumers and Kaspi Pay Super App for merchants.

The Kaspi.kz Super App is Kazakhstan's most popular mobile app, with 14 million MAU in 2023, 9.1 million of whom access our services daily. The Kaspi Pay Super App is the digital partner of choice for businesses and entrepreneurs in Kazakhstan, with 581K merchant partners in 2023.

Through these Super Apps consumers and merchants can access our leading Payments, Marketplace, and Fintech Platforms. All our services are designed to be highly relevant to users' everyday needs and enable consumers and merchants to connect and transact, using our proprietary payments network.

The combination of a large, highly engaged consumer and merchant base, best-in-class, highly relevant digital products and a capex lite approach, results in strong top-line growth, a profitable business model and enables us to continue innovating, delighting our users and fulfilling our mission.

Harvard Business School has written two case studies on Kaspi.kz which it continues to teach to its Masters students.

Kaspi.kz has been listed on NASDAQ since 2024.

For further information ... +44 7427 751 275