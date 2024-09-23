Antibiotics Market To Exceed Market Valuation Of USD 72.65 Billion By 2031 | Skyquest Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Antibiotics size was valued at USD 52.67 billion in 2023 to USD 72.65 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.10% during the forecast period (2024-2031). Westford, USA, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Global Antibiotics Market will reach a value of USD 72.65 Billion by 2031 , with a CAGR of 4.10% during the forecast period (2024-2031). Antibiotics are the major parts of the industry, impacted by the rising need to treat several bacterial infections. It comprises products, such as cephalosporins, penicillins, and macrolides. In recent years, there has been a growing interest in developing alternate and novel antibiotics to fight resistant strains. Moreover, the growing elderly population and increasing cases of infections are the key factors driving the growth of the antibiotics market. Antibiotics Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 52.67 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 72.65 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.10% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Drug Class, Action Mechanism, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa

Antibiotics Market Segmental Analysis

Global Antibiotics Market is segmented by Drug Class, Type, Action Mechanism, and region.

Based on Drug Class , the market is segmented into Cephalosporin, Penicillin, Fluoroquinolone, Macrolides, Carbapenems, Aminoglycosides, Sulfonamides, 7-ACA, and Others.

Based on Type , the market is segmented into Branded Antibiotics, Generic Antibiotics.

Based on Action Mechanism , the market is segmented into Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors, Protein Synthesis Inhibitors, DNA Synthesis Inhibitors, RNA Synthesis Inhibitors, Mycolic Acid Inhibitors, and Others.

Based on region , the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & and Africa.

Penicillin Segment to Hold Major Market Share Owing to its Wide Applications in Treating Different Infectious Diseases

By drug class, the penicillin segment held a significant market share in the past years and is expected to lead over the estimated period owing to their broader applications in treating diverse bacterial infections. These drugs are highly preferred in treating illnesses like skin contamination, pharyngitis, ear contamination, gonorrhea, and bronchitis. They are regarded as foundational antibiotics and are increasingly prescribed, thus the segment's growth. Conversely, the cephalosporin segment is projected to grow considerably over the forecast period owing to their high effectiveness against bacterial infections, comprising those resilient to other antibiotics.

Cell Wall Synthesis Segment Leads Market Due to Significant Investments by Governments

By action mechanism, the cell wall synthesis segment registered for a remarkable market share in the past years and will continue to dominate in the future as well owing to widespread applications as per remedy designs and major investments by governments. These inhibitors are prominently used since they present major activities against negative microbes and gram-positive microbes. Hence, the growing number of research activities is fueling the growth of the segment. On the other hand, the RNA synthesis segment is expected to hold a notable market share over the forecast period owing to its efficacy. Antibiotics aiming RNA synthesis, such as rifamycin are significantly effective for a broader range of bacterial infections, which is important for transcription. Also, the resistant management nature is further driving the growth of the segment.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market Owing to Expansive Use of Antibiotics

Geographically, Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2023 and is expected to lead over the estimated period as well owing to the expansion of infectious diseases, growing government investments for the development of new treatments, and increased use of antibiotics. Moreover, China and India are the leading business sectors for the said market, impacting the regional growth. Other key factors supporting the market growth in the region include unregulated deals and excessive use of antibiotics.

North America is projected to lead as the second-largest region owing to the progressed healthcare infrastructure, rising cases of infectious diseases, and supportive government initiatives like antibiotic stewardship. This is notable propelling several research activities to control the growing number of infections. In addition, the business sectors are notably focused on the use of improved technologies, thus impacting the market growth in the region.

Antibiotics Market Insight

Drivers:

Government Funding and InitiativesPharmaceutical InnovationsGrowing Number of Chronic Illnesses

Restraints:

Antibiotic ResistanceSignificant Research and Development CostsRegulatory Issues

Prominent Players in Antibiotics Market



Pfizer Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc. (GSK)

Sanofi S.A.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Johnson & Johnson

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

AstraZeneca PLC

Bayer AG

Abbott Laboratories

Eli Lilly and Company

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Cipla Ltd

AbbVie, Inc.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Viatris, Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics LLC

Cipla, Inc.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

KYORIN Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Nabriva Therapeutics PLC

Key Questions Answered in Global Antibiotics Market Report

What is the estimated value of global antibiotics market by 2031, as per to SkyQuest Technology?

What are the leading factors driving the Antibiotics Market?

What are the commonly adopted strategies adopted by the players profiled in the antibiotics market?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (growing awareness and education, growing elderly population, improvements in healthcare infrastructure), restraints (economic constraints, market access challenges, limited market returns), opportunities (improvements in biotechnology, emphasis on combination therapies, novel drug delivery systems), and challenges (strict regulatory needs, misuse and overuse, complex supply chains) influencing the growth of antibiotics market



Market Penetration : Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the antibiotics market

Product Development/Innovation : Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the antibiotics market

Market Development : Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Market Diversification : Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market Competitive Assessment : In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

