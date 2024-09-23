Digicert Completes Acquisition Of Vercara

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) furthers DigiCert's position as a leader in digital trust

Lehi, Utah, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiCert , backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates,“Clearlake”), Crosspoint Capital Partners L.P. (“Crosspoint”), and TA Associates Management L.P. (“TA”), today announced it has completed its acquisition of Vercara , a leader in cloud-based services that secure the experience, including managed authoritative Domain Name System (DNS) and Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) security offerings that protect organizations' networks and applications. The acquisition expands DigiCert's capabilities to protect organizations of all sizes from the growing number of cyberattacks organizations experience each day.

The acquisition of Vercara complements DigiCert's core PKI and certificate management infrastructure that protects and authenticates people, websites, content, software, and devices. Vercara's industry-recognized UltraDNS product is an enterprise-grade managed authoritative DNS service that securely delivers fast and accurate query responses to websites and other vital online assets, ensuring 100% website availability along with built-in security for superior protection. Vercara's UltraDDoS Protect, UltraWAF, UltraAPI, and UltraEdge solutions provide layers of protection for organizations' web applications and infrastructure. By combining with Vercara, DigiCert will be positioned to provide customers with a unified DNS and certificate management experience, including more efficient domain control validation and simplified DNS configuration.

“Today we start the exciting work of bringing Vercara into our portfolio to further advance DigiCert's goal of delivering digital trust for the real world,” said Amit Sinha, CEO of DigiCert. “We believe the combination of Vercara's talent and suite of products with DigiCert's technology and platform, history of innovation, and scale will help ensure customers get the highest level of digital trust available.”

About DigiCert

DigiCert is a leading global provider of digital trust, enabling individuals and businesses to engage online with the confidence that their footprint in the digital world is secure. DigiCert® ONE, the platform for digital trust, provides organizations with centralized visibility and control over a broad range of public and private trust needs, securing websites, enterprise access and communication, software, identity, content and devices. DigiCert pairs its award-winning software with its industry leadership in standards, support and operations, and is the digital trust provider of choice for leading companies around the world. For more information, visit or follow on LinkedIn

About Vercara

Vercara is a purpose-built, global, cloud-based security platform that provides layers of protection to safeguard businesses' online presence, no matter where attacks originate or where they are aimed. Delivering the industry's highest-performing solutions and supported by unparalleled 24/7 human expertise and hands-on guidance, top global brands depend on Vercara to protect their networks and applications against threats and downtime. Vercara's suite of cloud-based services is secure, reliable, and available, delivering peace of mind and ensuring that businesses and their customers experience exceptional interactions all day, every day. Pressure-tested in the world's most tightly regulated and high-traffic verticals, Vercara's mission-critical security portfolio provides best-in-class DNS and application and network security (including DDoS and WAF) services to its Global 5000 customers and beyond. For more information, visit

About Clearlake

Founded in 2006, Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is an investment firm operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit, and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with experienced management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm's core target sectors are technology, industrials, and consumer. Clearlake currently has over $90 billion of assets under management, and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 400 investments. The firm is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA with affiliates in Dallas, TX, London, UK and Dublin, Ireland. More information is available at .

About TA

TA is a leading global growth private equity firm with offices in Boston, Menlo Park, Austin, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong. Focused on targeted sectors within five industries – technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and business services – the firm invests in profitable, growing companies around the world with opportunities for sustained growth. Investing as either a majority or minority investor, the firm employs a long-term approach, utilizing its strategic resources to help management teams build lasting value in growth companies. TA has raised $65 billion in capital and has invested in more than 560 companies since its founding in 1968.

About Crosspoint Capital Partners

Crosspoint Capital Partners is a private equity investment firm focused on the cybersecurity, privacy and infrastructure software markets. Crosspoint has assembled a group of highly successful operators, investors and sector experts to partner with foundational technology companies and drive differentiated returns. Crosspoint has offices in Menlo Park, CA and Boston, MA. For more information visit: .

