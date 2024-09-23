Sprout Social Deepens Commitment To Public Sector By Partnering With Carahsoft As A NASPO-Approved Vendor For Government Agencies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Contract addition enhances the availability of Sprout Social's social management to the Public Sector

CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social (Nasdaq: SPT), an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, today announced their publishing, engagement, customer care, advocacy, and AI-powered business intelligence solutions have been added to the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint Cloud Solutions Contract held by Carahsoft Corp ., The Trusted IT Solutions Provider®. The contract enables Carahsoft and its reseller partners to provide Sprout Social's products to participating state and local government agencies.



NASPO ValuePoint Cloud Solutions Contract is a cooperative purchasing program facilitating public procurement solicitations and agreements using a lead-state model. The program provides the highest standard of excellence in public cooperative contracting. By leveraging the leadership and expertise of all states and the purchasing power of their public entities, NASPO ValuePoint Cloud Solutions delivers the highest valued, reliable and competitively sourced contracts, offering public entities outstanding pricing.

“Social media has become a vital tool for government agencies to engage with the public and deliver timely, transparent communication,” said Ryan Barretto, President and incoming CEO, Sprout Social. "Our partnership with Carahsoft and NASPO ensures Sprout customers in the public sector can work more efficiently, create more time for citizen engagement and confidently demonstrate the value of social.”

Sprout takes billions of social conversations from across the major social networks and brings them together in seconds, surfacing rich insights, building comprehensive dashboards and powering intelligent automations. With the addition of Sprout Social solutions to NASPO, government agencies may now purchase the platform alongside other approved technologies, all from one contract offered by Carahsoft.

“Carahsoft is excited to announce that Sprout Social's cloud-based social media management platforms are now available to NASPO members,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President.“The inclusion of Sprout Social in NASPO's offerings expands the range of digital communication solutions available to State and Local agencies. Carahsoft is committed to helping NASPO members enhance their social media management through collaboration with our resellers. With Sprout Social now part of NASPO, customers can more effectively communicate and serve their communities.”

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social is a global leader in social media management and analytics software. Sprout's intuitive platform puts powerful social data into the hands of more than 30,000 brands so they can deliver smarter, faster business impact. Named the #1 Best Software Product by G2's 2024 Best Software Award, Sprout offers comprehensive publishing and engagement functionality, customer care, influencer marketing, advocacy, and AI-powered business intelligence. Sprout's software operates across all major social media networks and digital platforms. For more information about Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT), visit sproutsocial.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Customer Experience and Engagement, Cybersecurity, HR and Training Technology, MultiCloud, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, DevSecOps and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

