KRAIBURG TPE Americas To Showcase Innovative Lightweight TPE Compounds At TPO Global Automotive Conference 2024

BUFORD, Ga., Sept. 23, 2024 -- KRAIBURG TPE Americas, a leading specialist in thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) compounds, is set to showcase its latest advancements in TPE for the automotive at the TPO Global Automotive 2024. The event will take place from Sept 30 th to October 3rd, 2024, at the Marriot Troy Hotel in Troy, Michigan".



Innovative Lightweight TPE Solutions with Recycled Content

At TPO Conference 2024, KRAIBURG TPE will present a newly renovated technology for lightweight materials, which has been rapidly advancing in recent years. The demand for materials with properties comparable to conventional ones in their specific application environments has led to the replacement of traditional thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs) with lightweight TPEs containing recycled content. These new lightweight TPEs offer a broad range of options and unique material properties.

In the late 2010s, KRAIBURG TPE developed a groundbreaking technology that enabled the production of application-specific, ultra-lightweight thermoplastic elastomers. This technology was based on the incorporation of 3MTM Glass Bubbles, which provided significantly lower overall material density. The result was the creation of plastic-compatible components with exceptional resilience and softness. Launched in the spring of 2020, these innovative lightweight TPEs have proven to be a success, meeting the increasing demand for effective lightweight solutions from automotive manufacturers and other industries, including aviation, power tools, and sports and leisure.

Meeting Market Demand with Ready-to-Use Solutions

Operating from its headquarters in Buford, Georgia, KRAIBURG TPE is responding to the growing demand in the United States by offering 'ready-to-use' solutions tailored to the needs of various industries. Alberto Oba, Director of Sales and Marketing at KRAIBURG TPE Americas, expressed his enthusiasm: "We are excited about the opportunity not only to connect with key OEMs and processors but also to present our thermoplastic elastomer solutions to all customers and assist them in achieving their business goals."

Technical Talk on Sustainable Lightweight Materials

As part of its participation in the conference program, KRAIBURG TPE will conduct a Technical Talk titled "Combination of Lightweight and Sustainable Raw Materials in an Eco-Friendly TPE Compound." This presentation will be delivered by Stephanie Okon, Product Engineer at KRAIBURG TPE Americas.

The Future of Lightweight TPEs with Recycled Content

This year, KRAIBURG TPE will introduce newly renovated technology of lightweight TPEs with recycled content that not only reduce the weight of materials and parts but also contribute to energy savings during the utilization phase of vehicles. Components made from these materials can be recycled and reused in the same or similar applications.

Introducing Bio Based TPEs

Using bio-based TPEs can reduce a product's carbon footprint by up to 50% compared to fossil-based TPEs. By tracking and understanding the Product Carbon Footprint (PCF)-which measures the total greenhouse gas emissions throughout a product's lifecycle-companies and consumers can make more sustainable material choices. This is particularly crucial in markets that demand lower carbon footprints. Bio-based TPEs from KRAIBURG TPE offer neutral odor, touch, grip, and adhesion properties comparable to fossil-based alternatives. By incorporating renewable raw materials, KRAIBURG TPE actively helps customers meet their sustainability goals.

The weight reductions achieved by using lightweight TPEs with recycled content in sectors such as mobility or consumer goods can result in approximately 35 percent savings compared to standard TPS, 30 percent compared to TPV, and even up to 50 percent compared to PVC.

Other advantages of KRAIBURG TPE's lightweight elastomers include easy processability in various production processes. These materials exhibit low shrinkage and distortion in part geometry and can be utilized for injection molding and extrusion processes on all thermoplastic production lines. The material also achieves excellent results due to its high surface homogeneity and outstanding compression set. Lightweight TPE with recycled content is further characterized by its softness, damping, surface quality, and wearing comfort, making it suitable for a wide range of applications, including automotive components, power tools, and large-surface lightweight components for skiing equipment and protectors.

Global Availability

Lightweight TPEs with recycled content are available worldwide from KRAIBURG TPE.

About KRAIBURG TPE

KRAIBURG TPE ( ) It is a global manufacturer of custom thermoplastic elastomers. Founded in 2001 as an independent business unit of the KRAIBURG Group, KRAIBURG TPE has become the industry competence leader in the field of TPE compounds. The company's goal is to provide safe, reliable, and sustainable products for customer applications. With over 660 employees worldwide and production sites in Germany, the United States, and Malaysia, the company offers a broad portfolio of products for applications in the automotive, industrial, and consumer goods industries, as well as for the strictly regulated medical sector. The well-known product lines THERMOLAST®, COPEC®, HIPEX®, and For Tec E® are processed through injection molding or extrusion and offer numerous advantages to manufacturers not only in processing but also in product design. KRAIBURG TPE is characterized by its innovative strength, global customer orientation, customized product solutions, and reliable service. The company is certified according to ISO 50001 at its headquarters in Germany and holds ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certifications at all its sites worldwide.

