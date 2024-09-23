Qualifacts And Brightli Host An OPEN MINDS Webinar On The AI Evolution In Behavioral Healthcare On October 2

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Qualifacts' VP of Innovation and Brightli's Chief Strategy Officer share how to strategically integrate AI into for growth and innovation.

Nashville, Tenn. and Springfield, MO, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualifacts , the leading provider of end-to-end electronic record (EHR) software and data solutions for behavioral health organizations, and Brightli, one of the largest behavioral health and addiction providers in the U.S., will present a free executive webinar titled,“AI Evolution in Behavioral Healthcare: A Framework for Agency Transformation,” on October 2, 2024, at 2:00 PM CT in partnership with OPEN MINDS.

“AI in behavioral health is advancing at an unprecedented pace,” said Chepesiuk. “The future belongs to leaders who embrace it, not as a fragmented point solution, but as a foundational element of their technology and business strategy.”

During the webinar, Qualifacts' VP of Innovation, Nicholas Chepesiuk, will delve into the technology and value of integrated AI solutions. Andrew Schwend, Chief Strategy Officer of Brightli, will join him and Carol Clayton, Senior Associate at OPEN MINDS, to share valuable insights from an enterprise and agency perspective on how behavioral health providers are leveraging AI to drive growth and innovation.

Key Takeaways:



Assess the current landscape of AI in behavioral health-from basic third-party tools to fully integrated EHR solutions.

Discover how behavioral health-specific data sets, AI solutions, and virtual care technologies align with your organization's unique needs and goals.

Explore how a unified, AI-powered EHR ecosystem delivers superior insights and outcomes compared to fragmented AI point solutions. Develop a roadmap for implementing AI in your practice and stay ahead of the curve in the rapidly evolving landscape of behavioral healthcare.

About Nicholas Chepesiuk

An accomplished technology leader with a passion for healthcare innovation, Nicholas Chepesiuk, VP of Innovation and OnCall Virtual Care at Qualifacts, is spearheading the development of Qualifacts® iQ, the company's transformative AI solution. Prior to this role, Chepesiuk founded OnCall Health, a leading provider of white-label telehealth and patient portal solutions for the behavioral health industry. He has dedicated his entire career to enhancing access to care and providing innovative technology solutions for the behavioral healthcare industry, empowering providers and improving patient outcomes. Chepesiuk is recognized for his unique ability to communicate the foundational concepts of AI and data analytics within the complex framework of behavioral healthcare. This strategic approach enables organizations to balance innovation with the day-to-day realities of operations, regulatory compliance, and resource limitations.

About Andrew Schwend

Driven by a passion for behavioral healthcare innovation and technology integration, Andrew Schwend serves as the Chief Strategy Officer at Brightli . In this role, he champions data-driven decision-making, value-based care alignment, digital transformation, and programmatic implementation across the organization and its subsidiaries. His extensive experience leading implementations of Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHCs), and other community-based programs, provides him with a unique understanding of the challenges and opportunities in behavioral healthcare. With a career focused on operations, compliance, information technology, and digital transformation, Schwend possesses a deep understanding of the complexities involved in integrating transformative technology within agencies and leveraging these solutions to scale best practices and growth.

About Carol Clayton

With over 30 years of experience in health and human services, Dr. Carol Clayton brings a unique blend of clinical and executive expertise to OPEN MINDS. She has seen the evolution of data management and the rise of mental health awareness throughout her distinguished career that includes positions at Relias, Care Management Technologies, North Carolina Council of Community Programs, and Magellan Behavioral Health. Dr. Clayton has successfully championed the use of analytics to drive clinical and administrative excellence, developed performance improvement platforms, and facilitated data sharing across multiple organizations. She provides a clinical care delivery perspective and a C-suite strategic mindset essential for this conversation on AI.

About Qualifacts

Qualifacts is the leading provider of end-to-end electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions designed specifically for behavioral health, rehabilitative, and human services organizations. Its mission is to enhance the well-being of individuals and our communities and elevate the standard of care through innovative software and data solutions, including its award-winning EHRs Credible, CareLogic, and InSync. Over its nearly 25-year journey, Qualifacts has cultivated a loyal customer base of more than 3,000 organizations across all 50 states, including 33% of the nation's Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs). Non-profit and for-profit organizations, large and small, partner with Qualifacts to simplify workflows and improve clinical productivity, compliance and state reporting, revenue, business intelligence, client outcomes, and more.

About Brightli

Brightli is one of the largest behavioral health and addiction treatment providers in the U.S. We operate as the parent company of Burrell Behavioral Health, Preferred Family Healthcare, Brightli Foundation, Firefly Supported Living & Employment Services, Southeast Missouri Behavioral Health, Adult & Child Health, Comprehensive Mental Health Services, and Places for People (effective 7/1/24). Bringing these organizations together under one parent company is a groundbreaking solution to the healthcare needs of the communities we serve. Working under the parent company model allows us to share resources, increase access to care, and, ultimately, save more lives.

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is a national market intelligence, management consulting, and marketing services firm specializing exclusively in the markets of the health and human service field that serve consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. OPEN MINDS' mission is to provide payers, service provider organizations, and technology and scientific firms that serve these consumers with the market and management knowledge needed to improve their organizational efficiency and effectiveness. Learn more at .

