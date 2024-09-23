Public Urged To Help #Stoptracktragedies During See Tracks? Think Train® Week 2024 And Beyond

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, D.C., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every year, 2,100 North Americans are killed or seriously when they engage in unsafe behavior around tracks and trains. In the U.S. alone, a person or vehicle is hit by a train every 3 hours.

Operation Lifesaver, Inc. (OLI) , Operation Lifesaver Canada and the Mexican Association of Railroads (AMF) are once again joining forces to help educate the public and prevent tragedies around railroad tracks and trains during the week of Sept. 23-29. Known now as See Tracks? Think Train ® Week in the United States and Rail Safety Week in Canada and Mexico, the goal is to raise awareness, educate and save lives.

During See Tracks? Think Train ® Week , State Operation Lifesaver Programs and safety partners across the U.S. will connect with their communities through in-person and online events, sharing rail safety education information and tips while urging the public to get involved.

“In the U.S., See Tracks? Think Train ® Week is all about raising awareness and promoting rail safety education. We're highlighting the critical importance of making safe choices around railroad tracks and trains,” said Rachel Maleh, Executive Director of Operation Lifesaver, Inc. “Our daily themes emphasize crossing safety for drivers, trespass prevention for pedestrians, safe practices for transit riders, partnerships with first responders and more. This annual initiative unites safety advocates across North America to share in our common goal of saving lives. Everyone has a role in making our communities safer. Know the facts, recognize the signs, make good decisions and join us. Together, we can #STOPTrackTragedies.”

During See Tracks? Think Train® Week, new social media graphics, videos and public service announcements (PSAs) will be released. Two new videos will be launched as part of the ongoing #STOPTrackTragedies campaign, featuring personal stories of people who have been directly affected by rail crossing or trespassing incidents - including victims, friends and family members, locomotive engineers and first responders. The full campaign can be accessed at oli.org/stop-track-tragedies or .

“Rail Safety Week reminds Canadians that taking risks near tracks and trains could cost them a limb or their life,” said Chris Day, Interim National Director of Operation Lifesaver Canada. “ We have seen a troubling spike in trespassing incidents in recent months and crossing incidents remain stubbornly high. We have work to do to get to zero – zero incidents, zero deaths, zero injuries. So, we want people to know what they can do to prevent track tragedies and remind them that there is no 'Undo' button when it's them vs. a train.”

“We are excited to continue our partnership for rail safety education this year,” said Iker de Luisa, Director General, Association of Mexican Railroads (AMF) .“Our priority is the promotion of safe interactions between railroads and the community. We urge drivers, pedestrians and anyone traveling near railroad tracks and trains to use common sense and be alert. #VesViasPiensaEnTren #CuidaTuVida #SemanaSeguridadVialFerroviaria #CuidadoConElTren.”

In the U.S., the following themes and messaging will be emphasized:

Monday, Sept . 23 kicks off the week with the overarching theme of #STOPTrackTragedies and a focus on Media Outreach and See Tracks? Think Train ® Week Proclamations in states and localities. OLI is releasing two new #STOPTrackTragedies video public service announcements (PSAs): Charlie's Story and Tanner's Story .

Tuesday, Sept. 24 focuses on the annual observance of Operation Clear Track in the U.S. and Canada emphasizing the importance of obeying crossing safety and anti-trespass laws. Law enforcement partners will conduct awareness exercises, Officer on the Train activities and other in-person positive enforcement events, as well as join first responders sharing rail safety education messages through social media, emails and website posts.

Wednesday, Sept . 2 5 highlights Crossing Safety , with outreach to the public including driver education students, drivers of all ages, shift workers, school bus drivers and farmers as well as outdoor enthusiasts, highlighting the importance of the Blue and White Emergency Notification System (ENS) signs at crossings.

The themes for Thursday, Sept. 26, Transit Safety Thursday and Professional Driver Safety, showcase how to stay safe as a rail commuter or transit rider, as well as safe choices around railroad tracks and trains for professional drivers. Transit riders will be encouraged to take and share OLI's transit safety pledge.

Friday, Sept . 2 7 focuses on Volunteering with Operation Lifesaver, Inc. along with Wearing Red or "Red Out" for Rail Safety by encouraging partner safety organizations, schools, railroad employees and the public to wear red and share photos on social media.

Saturday, Sept . 2 8 highlights Trespass Prevention , educating pedestrians, cyclists, joggers, college students, people experiencing homelessness and outdoor enthusiasts about the dangers posed by being on or near the tracks.

Sunday, Sept . 2 9 promotes No Photo, Video or Selfie is Worth the Risk, to warn professional and amateur photographers as well as social media influencers against putting themselves or others in danger by illegally taking photos, videos, or filming near tracks and trains.

For additional information on participating or to access campaign materials, please visit our website .

About Operation Lifesaver

Operation Lifesaver, Inc. (OLI) is a national #RailSafetyEducation nonprofit dedicated to stopping track tragedies through public awareness and education campaigns as well as a national volunteer network that gives free presentations encouraging safe behavior near tracks and trains. OLI supports the efforts of 47 state programs and the District of Columbia in sharing the rail safety education message. Explore OLI's virtual library of rail safety materials on the website. Visit to learn more, take a rail safety pledge, request free presentations and volunteer. Follow OLI on social media via Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , Pinterest , X and YouTube .

About Operation Lifesaver Canada

Operation Lifesaver Canada is a national public rail-safety program sponsored by Transport Canada, the Railway Association of Canada and its members, including CN, CPKC, VIA Rail, Metrolinx, exo, West Coast Express and Genesee & Wyoming, among others. OL works in partnership with railways, law enforcement agencies, governments, and other safety focused organizations to promote rail safety. Through its national network of Rail Safety Ambassadors, partnerships with safety councils, police, the trucking industry and community groups, and innovative tools such as its virtual reality Look. Listen. Live. campaign, Operation Lifesaver

Canada works to save lives by educating Canadians about the hazards of rail crossings and trespassing on railway property. Canadians can keep up to date on the latest rail safety news by visiting .

About the Mexican Association of Railroads (AMF)

The Asociación Mexicana de Ferrocarriles, AC (AMF) was established in 2004 to represent the country's private railway companies and promote their activity. In 2008 passenger rail companies joined the AMF. Learn more at a

