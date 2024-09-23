Dairy Packaging Market Is Expected To Grow From USD 24.91 Billion In 2023 To USD 35.05 Billion By 2030 | Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key Players - Amcor Limited, Tetra Laval International S.A., Ball Corporation, Berry Global Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, DS Smith Plc, Mondi Group, Ardagh Group, Sonoco Products Company, Huhtamäki Oyj, Crown Holdings Inc., Bemis Company Inc., International Paper Company, Silgan Holdings Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group, and others

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Global Dairy Packaging Market which have been slid into a multipage report of over two hundred pages with ample data available for business strategists to take proper informed decisions targeted at achieving cloud efficiency that takes care of changing competitive dynamics across geography.

On 13th June 2024, Food and Nutrition Valley, Nestlé CH, Tetra Pak CH co-hosted the event in Bern followed by more than 60 partners that work at the interface of sustainable packaging. While moderating the 'Solutions for Sustainable Packaging' discussion, Christina Senn-Jakobsen, the CEO of Swiss Food & Nutrition Valley said that entering the new epoch of sustainable packaging requires cooperation between start-ups, multinationals, and research institutions. A message board by Nestlé's Rob Hoitink pointed to the fact that R& D partnerships are critical for delivering on the 100% reusable or recyclable packaging. Tetra Pak's Gustavo Barros highlighted how stakeholders have to work with other industry players for sustainability improvement. According to the information prepared by the there is a plan to release a report with the main observations of the event.

On the 8th of May in 2024 Amcor and AVON launched the AmPrima Plus refill pouch for the AVON's Little Black Dress shower gels in China. This makes the packaging recycle ready, subsequently, its recycling is believed to greatly decrease carbon footprint, water and energy intake during recycling. The partnership is in line with AVON's strategy to ensure that the organization is 100 percent dependant on reusable, recyclable, or compostable material by the year, 2030. Another participant Roawin Luo from Amcor mentioned that this solution gives additional usability and attractiveness for a customer, and Abby Deng from AVON emphasized that this work was life-changing on their way to sustainable beauty. The latest 350ml refill pack is new to China although more products are expected to be released sometime later.

Smurfit Westrock plc was listed in the NYSE for the first time on 5th July 2024 with the stock symbol 'SW' after Smurfit Kappa merged with WestRock. The company is also quoted in the LSE as 'SWR' with operations in 40 countries and more than 100000 employees Smurfit Westrock seeks to offer consumers best and sustainable packaging solutions. Under his leadership, the new entity, incorporating the best talents and capabilities of both organisations, will be from scratch focused as a major player on sustainable packaging.

Dairy packaging market is one of the growing markets of today, and is steadily evolving as the demand for dairy products as well as dairy alternatives are on the rise. Several factors contribute to this expansion: due to the new awareness and focus on consumers' health and welfare, people are now more aware of proper and healthy food and therefore healthy dairy products; the new focus on reducing global impact especially through technology and climatic change has made manufacturers to consider ecological and environmentally friendly packaging materials which therefore include biodegradable and recyclable packaging materials.

The needs of the people change with time and this is well addressed by technological advancement such as coming up with new types of packaging such as the smart packaging which helps in improving the freshness of the products and increasing their shelf life. The role of dairy packaging is evident on the global front since efficient and sustainable packaging cuts environmental impacts besides facilitating distribution and access to dairy products in different parts of the world. Today's years marked an active change in the market where new technologies of production and new designs of the packages are introduced due to the opportunities in e-shopping and online grocery stores. It has led to the need for such solutions arising from a need for safeguarding products during their transport as well as the increased demand for plant-based products such as plant-based milk. All in all, the dairy packaging market is to grow further in the future.

The continuing consciousness of consumers on the usage of sustainable products is also likely to force manufacturers to seek to develop new packaging solutions. Smart technologies and IoT solutions can also improve the extent of packaging solutions that can facilitate real-time quality check of the products. All in all, the outlook of the dairy packaging business seems quite positive of the future since dairy sales are projected to increase over time as awareness of environmental concerns strengthens. The core of this growth is expected to involve key markets of North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific owing to impressive dairy markets and preconditioned attitudes of consumers. In general, the outlook of the dairy packaging segment is promising because, besides offering adequate protection for the foodstuffs, there is a provision of sustainable solutions responsive to the growing call for eco-friendly solutions. This continuous process demonstrates that the future and development issue in the dairy sector is sustainable and effective concern for food security in the world.

Click Here for more information:

Dairy Packaging Market Key Players



Amcor Limited

Tetra Laval International S.A.

Ball Corporation

Berry Global Inc.

Sealed Air Corporation

DS Smith Plc

Mondi Group

Ardagh Group

Sonoco Products Company

Huhtamäki Oyj

Crown Holdings Inc.

Bemis Company Inc.

International Paper Company

Silgan Holdings Inc.

Smurfit Kappa Group

Reynolds Group Holdings Limited

RPC Group Plc

Graphic Packaging International, LLC

Klöckner Pentaplast Group Coveris Holdings S.A.

Market Dynamics

The Surge of Health-Conscious Consumers Revolutionizing Dairy Choices.

Interestingly, the growing preference among the consumers for healthy lifestyles is the major driver for the dairy packaging market in North America. Whenever people opt for meals with low calorie count and quality nutrition, healthy dairy products, including yogurt and low-fat cheese, became popular. Such a trend puts pressure on the manufacturers to modify their packaging services and make the packages more attractive and useful. Consequently, sensible packaging ensures the quality of dairy and extends how soon it spoils, and in addition, portrays relevant health aspects on the packaging surface. Environment friendly and sustainable products satisfy the health-conscious consumers making it a perfect platform for brands to compete for consumer loyalty. Additional benefits associated with nutritional value can be highlighted in targeted marketing campaigns thus increasing call to action for improving packaging technologies.

Challenges of Adapting to Evolving Consumer Preferences and Regulations.

Uncertainties, arising from shifts in consumers' preferences and the constantly evolving regulatory systems, can be considered as a significant threat on the dairy packaging market. Mainly, it reveals that as consumers embark on practicing transparency and sustainability while paying value to convenience, then manufacturers need to be smart and develop more packaging tactics. Also, the governance related to food safety and environmental issues can be quite demanding affecting the packaging advancement. That may result in the product being launched behind schedule or compliance efforts becoming more complicated. It is also a challenge because business entities have to research and develop packaging materials to fit the expectations of consumers and approvals of relevant authorities, thus require much attention and resources. Managing these is important so as to accommodate innovation at the same time.

Adopting the Smart Packaging Technologies in Order to Focus on the Consumer.

Smart packaging technology has come up and it has proven to present a good chance for the development of the dairy packaging market in North America. The packaging linked with the IoT devices is rapidly rising owing to packaging with sensors and other digital components included in the packaging. These developments allow the monitoring of freshness, tracking of temperature, and also the engagements of the consumer. From the perspective of consumer experience as well as managing safety and spoilage issues smart packaging becomes an effective method of minimising waste. From the side of the dairy producers, this technology has facilitated supply chain and customer relations, primarily by being truthful to the line. As the consumers' value moves toward individualization and interconnectivity, smart packaging is going to emerge as a driver for competitive advantage and market value.

Click Here for more information:

Market Segments

Dairy Packaging Market by Material, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)



Plastic

Paper & Paperboard Glass

Dairy Packaging Market by Product, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)



Milk

Yogurt Cheese

Dairy Packaging Market by Region, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America Middle East and Africa

Regional Analysis

The largest market of the dairy packaging is found in North America due in part to the greater production and utilization of dairy products including milk, cheese, and yogurt. In the United States, there has been increased consumption of dairy products with some of the most demanded products being cheese, Parmesan, provolone and mozzarella. The consumption level is projected to continue its growth in the coming years and hence will fuel the growth of the dairy packaging market as manufacturers increase their efforts to bring appropriate packaging solutions. The U. S dairy packaging is rapidly changing due to changing consumers' preferences in the convenience and packaged foods. The shift towards healthy nutrition is the key reason for the diversification of the dairy products range, such as those linked to the sport nutrition, which is prospects for both rigorous athletes, and consumers in general.

Moreover, the economical context has influenced development and organic investments in sustainable packaging materials and products responding to the increasing green trend. And, thus, as manufacturers adjust to all these trends, the market for dairy packaging in North America is growing appreciably. Being a region that has a highly developed processing sector, offering innovative and diversified product portfolio and focusing on convenience, sustainability and health benefits, North America can sustain its share in demand for dairy packaging globally. This trend is evidence of the region's effort to adapt to consumers' increasing needs and using this as an avenue for growth in the market.

Click Here for more information:

Related Links

Food And Beverages Market

Sustainable, Biodegradable, and Eco-Friendly Packaging Providers Market

Sustainable Films for Packaging Market

Pet Care Packaging Market

Intelligent Packaging Market

Edible-Packaging Market

Cell Therapy Packaging Products and Services Market

Aseptic Food and Beverage Packaging Market

Personalized Packaging Market

Water-soluble Packaging Market

CONTACT: Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Exactitude consultancy Phone: + 1704 266 3234 ...